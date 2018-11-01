College Football Odds: Week 10 Betting Lines & Trends

College football’s SEC Championship Game is the first Saturday of December in Atlanta per usual. The two participants in that game could already be settled on the first Saturday of November depending on results in Baton Rouge and Lexington this week.

Top-ranked Alabama (rankings from AP Top 25) will clinch the SEC West with a victory at No. 4 LSU, which is a 14.5-point underdog on the Week 10 college football odds. The Tigers haven’t been that big of a home dog since October 11, 1997, when it was +16.5 against No. 1 Florida and upset the Gators 28-21.

An LSU upset would keep the Tigers in the College Football Playoff discussion and have them control their own destiny to win the West – they can’t clinch Saturday. LSU has covered 10 of its past 11 SEC games but has lost seven straight against Bama by an average of nearly 13 points per game.

This was supposed to be a weekend where horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup took center stage in Lexington as it’s being held at Churchill Downs. Instead, the town is abuzz for the biggest football game at UK perhaps ever as the No. 11 Wildcats are 10-point underdogs to No. 6 Georgia.

The winner between two of the nation’s best defenses will win the East Division – Kentucky not only has never played in the SEC title game but never finished better than third in the East. The Cats have dropped the past eight in this series by an average of nearly 20 points per game.

The Big Ten’s marquee Week 10 matchup has No. 14 Penn State visiting No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines are the only team in the Big Ten without a conference loss. Penn State is two games back in the East and in theory could still win the division – but not really. It likely will come down to Michigan visiting Ohio State to close the regular season. U-M is a 10.5-point favorite Saturday and has won seven of the past eight at home against PSU, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Northwestern leads the Big Ten West but goes out of conference this week to host No. 3 and unbeaten Notre Dame. Some call this game the “Brain Bowl” because of the high academic standards of the two schools located less than 80 miles apart. The Fighting Irish are -9.5 favorites and have won 11 of their past 15 against Big Ten schools.

There are three teams tied atop the Big 12 and two of them play Saturday as No. 12 West Virginia visits No. 15 Texas. The Horns were the last team to suffer a conference loss, losing at Oklahoma State this past Saturday. UT is a 2-point favorite against WVU, which is 5-2 ATS in its past seven overall.

