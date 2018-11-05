Amari Cooper Trade: What Did Cowboys Give Up to Raiders in Deal?

The Dallas Cowboys made a big splash by trading for Amari Cooper heading into their bye. The Cowboys gave up their 2019 first round pick for Cooper.

While there was some criticism centered around the Cowboys giving up too much, Dallas justified the move by essentially treating Cooper as their first-round draft pick. Cooper was the No. 4 pick of the 2015 NFL draft. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted the team was likely going to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver in 2019, so the team did not feel bad about the trade.

“Make no mistake about it, that’s where all the consternation was about this move, that first round pick,” Jones said per Star-Telegram. “We really thought that if we had the opportunity that it was likely that a receiver if an outstanding receiver were there, would be the pick [in the first-round of 2019 NFL Draft]. His youth had everything to do with it. And then the caliber of player that he was. We knew we had the opportunity here to get a player that frankly is proven, and have real youth involved so we can look at it long-term. We wouldn’t give that first-round pick up if it wasn’t for the long-term. And the other thing we can do is step in here and have immediate value for him for this year. I’m excited.”

The Raiders decided to move on from Cooper as he will enter the final year of his deal next season. This leaves the Cowboys with a big decision to make next offseason as ESPN detailed.

The problem with that math, of course, is that the Cowboys also have to figure out what to do with Cooper. They’re on the hook for only $411,765 this season, but Cooper’s fifth-year option comes in at $13.9 million in 2019. Even that represents a discount in a market in which Sammy Watkins is getting $16 million per year in free agency, but do the Cowboys really want to pay Cooper something north of $20 million per season to keep him from hitting free agency in 2020?

Other Teams Were Willing to Trade a 1st Round Pick for Amari Cooper

Dallas News’ David Moore reported the Cowboys were not the only team willing to trade a first-round pick, and the Titans were among the teams interested in Cooper.

Sources indicate the Titans were willing to meet the Raiders asking price of a first round pick for Cooper but wanted to flip draft positions with Oakland on the second day of the draft to soften the blow. The Cowboys were willing to trade a first round pick with no other conditions and acquired the receiver on Oct. 22, hours after a tough loss to division-leading Washington.

The Cowboys don’t plan to ease Cooper into action. All signs point to Cooper jumping right in as a starting wide receiver. While Cooper is not having the best season, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett noted his age combined with past production pushed Dallas towards making the deal.

“Well, obviously it’s a big decision,” Garrett said per Star-Telegram. “We talked about it a lot, at all levels of our organization. I do believe we’ve done a good job selecting guys in the first round and they’re cornerstone players on our team. And we really believe that Amari can be that kind of a guy. Again he’s 24 years old. He has a lot of ability to play his position. We believe he’s the right kind of guy. We think he has a bright future. The value for a player like that at his age, that’s really what it costs you. It costs you a first-round pick.”

