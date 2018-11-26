Andy Dalton Injury: Fantasy Football Impact of Bengals QB Going on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to the playoffs just got a bit harder with the brutal news involving quarterback Andy Dalton. While the Bengals are already hoping to get star wide receiver A.J. Green back from injury, they made a big decision on their signal-caller Monday.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Cincinnati has placed Dalton on injured reserve due to a thumb injury.

The #Bengals just placed QB Andy Dalton on Injured Reserve, ending his season with this thumb injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2018

This news has a major impact on the Bengals as a team and their outlook moving forward, especially following three-straight losses and falling in five of their last six games. Beyond that, it also may impact fantasy football players and not just those who have Dalton as their quarterback.

Let’s take a look at the fantasy impact of this injury and how it could affect names such as Green, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and others.

Fantasy Outlook of Jeff Driskel, Andy Dalton’s Replacement

Driskel is an interesting name to monitor. He stepped in for spot duty after Dalton left the Bengals’ Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns. In a short period, he completed 17-of-29 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. Driskel also rushed for an additional touchdown and could be a name to monitor in larger fantasy leagues.

The upside of Cincinnati’s third-year quarterback doesn’t seem too high, but he may be considered as a streaming option down the line if he can produce solid numbers.

