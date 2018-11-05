Anthony Davis Girlfriend: Who Is the Pelicans Forward Dating?

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has done a pretty incredible job of keeping a low profile when it comes to his personal life. There hasn’t been much made public about his life away from the court, and part of that can be attributed to his own handling of the spotlight.

One glance at Davis’ Instagram page and you’ll find pictures of primarily him or anything relating to basketball. One thing absent is any mention of a girlfriend or wife. It’s known at this moment that the Pelicans star is not currently married, but the girlfriend topic is a pretty loaded one for Davis.

Let’s take a look at the All-Star’s dating history complete with the rumors and latest on his current status.

Anthony Davis and Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is arguably the most well-known women’s basketball player in recent memory, as she was a force at Baylor University. She came out as gay in 2013 and was eventually married WNBA star Glory Johnson. But as the New York Times revealed, the relationship took an unexpected turn when Griner plead guilty following charges of assault and disorderly conduct in 2015.

The two later seemingly worked things out, but eventually got divorced after 29 days of marriage. As Live Ramp Up reported (courtesy of TheNewsNerd), Griner and Davis began dating at that point.

“She is everything to me.” Anthony mentioned about their chemistry with TheNewsNerd, “We have an amazing relationship and have so much in common. We even wear the same size clothes and shoes so sometimes she borrows a shirt or two from me.”

Things didn’t work out between the two and they eventually split. This led to the latest current dating situation with Davis, which reportedly involves his child.

Davis’ Child and Alleged Second Child

This is where things get a bit tough to figure out. As you can see below, Davis and reported girlfriend Marlen (per Sports Gossip) had a child named Nala, who was born in 2018.

While this is the latest that’s been heard on Davis’ dating situation, there is also a rumor that the NBA star has another child with a different woman. This news also comes from Sports Gossip, who reported the following:

He has another baby in Atlanta. His baby mama’s IG name is kemelexis and her other daughter is with Kenneth Faried smh she is cute but she keeps having babies with nba players with girlfriends. Everybody thinks her other daughter is his too and she is just telling KF that because she isn’t sure.

These comments point to Davis having the child after Nala, but there has been no confirmation of this. As you can tell, the 25-year-old doesn’t reveal much to the public and sticks to doing his job on the court. He’s coming off a 2017-18 NBA season in which he was an MVP finalist while averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

