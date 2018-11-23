15 Best Black Friday Sports Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

This Strata Men’s Complete Set comes with 12 pieces — 9 clubs, 2 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with an enlarged sweet spot for extra forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter. It's available in both right and left hand.

And at that price for a set of Callaway's, it’s an incredible bargain for the beginning golfer who just getting his feet wet on the course. The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets and a comfortable dual strap.

You can’t go wrong with the Callaway brand and the Stratas are certainly one of the best golf clubs sets for beginners.

