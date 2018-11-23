15 Best Black Friday Sports Deals on Amazon (2018)

Looking to save a few bucks on sports-related products today? Well you’ve come to the right place. Today, after all, is Black Friday. So keep reading to see some of our recommendations for the best Black Friday sports deals on Amazon below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Club Set
Our Review
This Strata Men’s Complete Set comes with 12 pieces — 9 clubs, 2 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with an enlarged sweet spot for extra forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter. It's available in both right and left hand.
And at that price for a set of Callaway's, it’s an incredible bargain for the beginning golfer who just getting his feet wet on the course. The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets and a comfortable dual strap.
You can’t go wrong with the Callaway brand and the Stratas are certainly one of the best golf clubs sets for beginners.
Act fast, though, this deal is only available for a few more hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game
Our Review
Get ready for hours of fun with the Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game. At the beach, the game, camping, or just at home, this team frisbee game is guaranteed to make you the most popular person at the party.
The set includes 2 portable official goals, a custom-designed official Kan Jam frisbee disc, and instructions on how to play the game. But it's simple.
Fun for people of all ages, the Kan Jam is lightweight, yet durable, and made of weather-resistant materials. And it's easy to set up, take down, transport, and store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
It's all the rage in fitness these days -- yoga. And the mats from Gaiam are not only stylish and effective, but affordable, especially during Black Friday.
The mat is thick (5 or 6mm), yet lightweight, and provides all you need for a successful yoga or pilates class. It's got a non-slip texture for great grip and traction. It's also made of PVC, which is non-toxic and better for the environment.
Available in over 30 prints and color schemes, the yoga mat from Gaiam includes a free downloadable yoga class to help you get your feet off the ground. The mat measures 68-Inches long by 24-Inches wide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TRX Training Slam Ball
Our Review
Help work off those extra holiday pounds and shape up with the TRX Training Slam Ball. Get a total body workout, especially in the ever-important core,
The rubber outer shell is designed to eliminate bounce and provide long-lasting durability and the textured surface helps you get a superior grip. TRX has develop numerous workout programs to help you get into shape and build overall strength.
This item is available in multiple weights -- 6, 8, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 pounds. The price here reflects the 8 pound ball, but it varies depending on what size you order. It is covered by a 1-year warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zumba Incredible Results Weight Loss Dance Workout DVD System
Our Review
Save big -- and more importantly, lose big weight -- with the Zumba Incredible Results Weight Loss Dance Workout DVD System.
- The set includes numerous aerobic workouts which include the Quick Start (40 minutes) & 20-Minute Express, which are guides to basic Zumba steps; Super Cardio Dance Party featuring Cardio Burst Intervals (50 minutes), which focuses on high-energy 30-second spurts with extra fat-burning kick; 30-Minute Burn and Amazing Abs Bonus. which is a new live class followed by a 15-minute ab workout; Zumba Step featuring the Zumba Rizer (45 minutes, which is a mix of Zumba routines and step aerobics; and Zumba Rizer, which is designed to tone glutes and legs.
If you're looking to for one of the best Black Friday sports deals on Amazon for the fitness lover, the Zumba Incredible Results Weight Loss Dance Workout DVD System is the way to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway Golf Ball Retriever
Our Review
Is there anything Callaway can’t make well when it comes to golf? We know about the clubs, bags and gear, but they’re also in the golf ball retriever business. It is available in two sizes — 6- and 15-feet — and is constructed of very sturdy aluminum alloy and it will not bend when it’s completely extended.
Featuring an ergonomic, comfortable grip handle, the stainless steel retrieving apparatus picks up your errant golf balls quickly and with ease. Another nice touch is the inclusion of a Callaway headcover, which will give the retriever the look of one of your clubs when in your bag.
The 6-foot retriever is just 24 inches when retracted and the 15-footer is 45 inches when collapsed.
Check out all the Callaway Black Friday Golf deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vulcan Bat Grip
Our Review
- The Vulcan Bat Grip is an ideal gift for any hitter who wants the ultimate grip and control on every swing. Perfect for both dry and wet conditions, it features a unique "maze" imprint to maximize your grip. They are also very simple to apply to your bat.
Available in dozens of stylish colors -- Red Sizzle is pictured here -- the bat grip is 1.00 mm thick and measures 43 inches long. It's best suited for alloy and composite bats, though you could also use it on wood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NBA Stephen Curry NBA Basketball Player Hoop Setnba Player Hoop Set
Our Review
Work on your jumper at home or work with the NBA Stephen Curry Player Hoop Set from Rawlings. Simply attach the rim and backboard to a door with the mount and you're ready to play. It also makes a great gift for youngsters just learning the game. The set includes a soft, plush basketball so it's safe for the house.
It has a 12-inch by 9-inch backboard featuring bright colors and a photo of Curry. Other NBA players, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, are also available. Set-up is simple and no tools are required for doing so.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Backyard Champs Wood Cornhole Set
Our Review
Ramp up the fun at the party or tailgate with the Backyard Champs Wood Cornhole Set. In the set you'll receive two 4 feet by 2 feet tournament-approved cornhole boards, which are made to last thanks to the solid wood construction and durable hardware. Also included are 8 regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches, 16 ounce) double-stitched bean bags, which have all-weather filler.
Each board has foldable legs, so transport and storage is easy. The total weight of the two boards is roughly 48 pounds. This item is also available in tailgate size, which is slightly smaller at 3 feet by 2 feet. That set weighs 35 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Arena Men’s Powerskin ST 2.0 Swim Jammers
Our Review
It might be closing in on winter, but it's always swim season and the Men's Powerskin ST 2.0 Swim Jammers by Arena is just what the pool-lover on your Christmas list needs. This high performance suit features three knitted fabrics and is designed to provide maximum stretch, compression, and full range of motion to help glide easily through the pool.
Each suit has ergonomic construction which helps give extra core support, stability, and comfort, while letting you keep ideal shape in the water. The Powerskin Jammers are available in over 10 color styles.
If you're shopping for a swimmer, the Powerskin Jammers are one of the best Black Friday sports deals on Amazon today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder with Slope Measurement
Our Review
Every golf fan knows Callaway. Breakthrough technology has led to top-of-the-line clubs and other equipment which have been staples of the company’s brand for years. And now they’ve taken to the technological side of golf with laser rangefinders after originally using Nikon as their manufacturer.
The 300 Pro is highlighted by the slope feature, which measures the angle of the incline or decline and automatically calculates the slope adjusted distance.
Another top feature is the Pin acquisition technology (P.A.T.), which quickly calculates the pin distance from up to 300 yards away. And the BIRDIE technology “chirps” when you’re locked into the pin. Just a cool feature to separate Callaway from its competition.
With 6x magnification and range from 5-1000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy, the 300 Pro stacks up with most rangefinders on the market today. It is water and fog proof and measures a compact 4.25 by 3 by 1.75 inches.
See more Black Friday deals on Nikon Rangefinders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
Our Review
Step into the ring with confidence and style with the Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves. If you're a boxing fan, the name Everlast is synonymous with the sport so you know you're getting a high quality product -- and at a great value price today.
The gloves are made of 80 percent Polyurethane and 20 percent Polyester. Featuring premium synthetic leather and solid construction you can expect round after round durability. And the New Ever Shield technology will provide extra wrist support and protection during your entire workout.
The gloves are available in a number of different weights (8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces) and four colors (Red, Blue, Black, Blue/Green).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spalding NBA Portable Basketball System
Our Review
The Spalding NBA Portable Basketball System comes in two backboard sizes — 54 and 60 inches. The acrylic backboard 54 inches by 32 inches Acrylic with a 1 inch by 1 inch steel frame with aluminum trim. The bigger backboard measures 60 inches by 34 inches. As for the best Black Friday sports deal on Amazon, only the larger backboard is on sale.
The height can be adjusted from 7.5 feet to the standard 10 feet with ease.
The base, which comes with wheels for easy transport, is 40 gallons which can be filled with water or sand for added stability.
Other highlights include an Arena Slam breakaway rim, which helps with overall durability and strength; a three-piece, 3.5-inch steel pole; and a 16-inch backboard offset for extended play underneath the basket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bosu Balance Trainer, 65cm
Our Review
Take your workouts to another level with the Bosu Balance Trainer. This piece of equipment does it all really -- cardio, improving balance and flexibility, strength training, and much more to help improve overall health and fitness.
In addition to the trainer itself, you'll also receive 4-in-1 workout DVDs, 2 workouts from the "xplode series" DVD, an owner's manual with instructions, and an air pump.
Available in over 30 vibrant color styles (Purple/Gray is pictured here), the Bosu Balance Trainer has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a 90-day warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Z-Athletic Children’s Gymnastics Cartwheel Mat
Our Review
They're never too young to start getting fit. And the Z-Athletic Children's Gymnastics Cartwheel Mat is a great way to introduce the kids to the basic tumbling exercises and moves.
Make learning cartwheels easy and fun as the mat is adorned with feet and hand marks to help get proper form and placement whether practicing right- or left-handed flips. Turn the mat over and practice balance and form on the simulated beam, which has footprints to aid in getting the correct footwork down.
Measuring 6 feet long by 2 feet wide and 1.5 inches thick, the mat is covered with 18 ounce vinyl, which is also mildew and puncture resistant. Also, it's lead-free and meets Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) requirements, so the mat is safe for everyone.
It's available in four different colors -- Black, Pink (pictured), Purple, and Blue -- and comes with a 2-year factory warranty.