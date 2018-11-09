5 Best Cheap Ski Goggles: Pairs for Under $75 in 2018

Winter is coming. And for many of you, that means you’ll be spending a lot of time in the mountains skiing and snowboarding. So it’s probably a good time to start taking inventory of all your equipment and buying new gear, like a quality pair of goggles.
So what are the best cheap ski goggles available now? We’ve compiled a list below of those costing under $75 to help you narrow your decision. Keep reading to see our recommendations and see you on the slopes!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
OutdoorMaster OTG Ski GogglesPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The OTG in the name stands for "over the glasses," meaning you can wear them over your prescription lenses
- Features 100 percent UV400 protection and an anti-fog coated inner lens
- Extra long elastic adjustable strap is compatible with all size helmets
- Cleaning the lens too much can make the anti-fog coating wear off
- Some users felt the goggles scratched too easily
- Some felt wearing them over glasses wasn't very comfortable
What does the “OTG” mean in OutdoorMaster’s Ski Goggles? OTG stands for “over-the-glasses” and that’s one of the highlights of these; they’re catered to those who wear glasses. They are big enough to wear over your specs, but aren’t overly bulky.
With anti-fog coating and 100 percent UV400 sun protection, the goggles feature a dual-layer lens and will ensure crystal clear vision on the slopes. The TPU frame is meant to be flexible and bendable for added comfort and safety.
Available in 22 lens colors (nearly all are mirrored), the OTGs can be worn by men, women, and children, and are versatile enough that you can use them for snowboarding, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. Get your desired fit by simply lengthening or tightening the adjustable strap, which is helmet compatible. The OutdoorMaster OTG Goggles also come with a carrying case and a 6-month warranty.
Find more OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles information and reviews here.
-
Bolle Mojo Snow GogglesPrice: $18.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flow-Vent technology to prevent moisture build-up inside the lens
- P80 Plus/Carbo Glass provides protection against stratching
- The double lens design creates a thermal barrier and promotes excellent vision
- Might be too small to wear over a pair of glasses
- Only available in a limited number of lens colors
- Some found the foam padding around the eye and face didn't always make a tight seal
Bolle is one of the better-known names in the business and their Mojo model has been one their most popular best cheap ski goggles available today. It’s an older version and a simple design, but packs in a lot of useful features at a great price.
Featuring a double carbo glass lens, they’re designed to be anti-fog and to significantly reduce scratching. The lens has a vermillion tint, which provides both UV protection and clear vision in category 2 conditions. Category 2 conditions include sunny and cloudy days.
Another highlight is the flow-vent technology, which will help reduce the build-up of moisture inside the lens. The Bolle Mojo will fit around most helmets and the adjustable strap can tighten or loosen to fit most, including adults and children.
Find more Bolle Mojo Snow Goggles information and reviews here.
-
Zionor Lagopus X4 Ski & Snowboard GogglesPros:
Cons:
- Magnet quick lens-changing system allows you to change the lens depending on weather conditions
- Comfortable triple-layer foam for custom fitting
- Anti-fog, ventilated, UV protection, and excellent peripheral vision
- Some users felt the goggles were too small to wear over glasses
- Some users felt the goggles scratched too easily
- Might be too big for younger skiiers and snowboarders
Zionor’s Lagopus X4 Ski and Snowboard Goggles are multi-functional, providing maximum vision, protection, and comfort in a stylish design. Available in a variety of lens colors and categories, the X4s are best suited for skiing and snowboarding for teens and adults.
Not only are the goggles anti-fog and offer 100 percent UV400 sun protection, but they are also anti-wind to help keep you warm on those cold winter days on the slopes. Additionally it has a two-way venting system so you’ll enjoy extremely clear vision day and night in all conditions.
Other highlights include a magnetic quick lens change system for easy replacement and cleaning, a durable TPU frame, and an extra wide panoramic design to improve your peripheral vision.
Find more Zionor Lagopus X4 Ski & Snowboard Goggles information and reviews here.
-
Copozz G1 Ski GogglesPros:
Cons:
- Can be worn over prescription glasses
- Easy to swap out interchangeable lenses depending on weather conditions
- Extra wide lens for better peripheral vision
- Anti-fog, anti-scratch, UV protection, non-slip strap, and TPU frame
- Wiping the inner lens will erode the anti-fog coating
- Some users felt they were uncomfortable when wearing over prescription glasses
- Some felt the anti-scratch coating wasn't very effective
Copozz has made some improvements to the G1 Ski Goggles for this winter season. The upgrades include better anti-scratch and anti-fog performance, better helmet compatibility, and excellent peripheral vision thanks to a wider spherical lens. They also fall under the OTG category — over the glasses — for those with prescription eyewear.
The performance mirror lens features 100 percent UV protection and it’s easily interchangeable. The improved ventilation system will help prevent moisture from entering to ensure great clarity for clear vision on the mountain. The adjustable strap can be tightened and loosened to fit most head sizes. And it has a durable TPU frame and triple-layer breathable foam for maximum comfort.
Multiple lens colors and categories are available, and the G1s come with a 30-day money back guarantee.
Find more Copozz G1 Ski Goggles information and reviews here.
-
Spherion Gear Ski Goggles With Detachable Amber LensPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has anti-reflective technology on the lens for better vision
- Includes a 47 percent VLT yellow lens, ideal for low light conditions and night skiing
- Fits over prescription glasses
- Impact resistance frame with comfortable and protective foam padding
- Some users felt they were too small to wear over prescription glasses
- Most expensive goggles on this list
- Some thought the lens was difficult attach and detach
The Spherion Gear Ski Goggles boast innovative technology for maximum performance. And not only do you get a pair of highly-rated goggles, but you’ll also receive a 47 percent visible light transmission (VLT) yellow lens, ideal for low light conditions and night skiing and a carrying case.
First about the lens. It’s an extra large double polycarbonate spherical lens which features anti-scratch coating, anti-reflective technology, and 100 percent UV400 protection. You’ll also have unobstructed views on the slopes while enjoying excellent peripheral vision.
Extremely light at just 4 ounces, the Spherion Gear goggles have a triple layer foam padding to promote comfort and protection from the wind and cold winter temperatures. It also has a 22 inch adjustable strap, so they will easily fit over most ski helmets.
While it is the most expensive item on this list, these are some of the best cheap ski goggles on the market today.
Find more Spherion Gear Ski Goggles With Detachable Amber Lens information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.