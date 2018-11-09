5 Best Cheap Ski Goggles: Pairs for Under $75 in 2018

What does the “OTG” mean in OutdoorMaster’s Ski Goggles? OTG stands for “over-the-glasses” and that’s one of the highlights of these; they’re catered to those who wear glasses. They are big enough to wear over your specs, but aren’t overly bulky.

With anti-fog coating and 100 percent UV400 sun protection, the goggles feature a dual-layer lens and will ensure crystal clear vision on the slopes. The TPU frame is meant to be flexible and bendable for added comfort and safety.

Available in 22 lens colors (nearly all are mirrored), the OTGs can be worn by men, women, and children, and are versatile enough that you can use them for snowboarding, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. Get your desired fit by simply lengthening or tightening the adjustable strap, which is helmet compatible. The OutdoorMaster OTG Goggles also come with a carrying case and a 6-month warranty.