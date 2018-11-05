10 Best Golf Ball Markers with Divot Tool Repair (2018)

We all do it. It’s unavoidable. If you’ve ever golfed, you made divots on the course’s grass. And when you do, you should do what you can to fix them. Golf divot repair tools are an important piece of equipment to carry in your bag.

They’re usually inexpensive devices and necessary ones. It’s proper golf etiquette to fix your divot if you send a patch of grass and dirt flying down the fairway. And it’s vital tend to the indentations made in the ground when your golf ball strikes the green on your approach from the fairway or bunker. And now most come with a handy ball marker.

So we’ve come up with a list below of the best golf ball markers with divot tool repair to help make your decision easier.

Which are the Best Golf Markers with Divot Repair Tool?

Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool
  • Sleek design
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Compact and portable
NFL Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers
  • All 32 teams available
  • Stylish
  • Durable
Birdie Hunter Golf Divot Repair Tool and Ball Marker
  • Cool camouflage design
  • Durable
  • Magnetic ball marker
GoPick Divot Repair Tool With Detachable Ball Marker
  • Low price
  • Available in 3 different styles
  • Sturdy construction
Golf Divot Tool with Pop-up Button & Magnetic Marker
  • Low price
  • Available in two-packs
  • Bright colors
MLB Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers
  • All MLB teams available
  • Stylish
  • Good bargain
Pinmei Divot Tool with American Flag Golf Ball Marker
  • Low price
  • Sleek design
  • Compact
Pitchfix Divot Tool
  • Available in multiple color combinations
  • Excellent grip
  • Lightweight and compact
Collegiate CVX Ball Mark Repair Tool & 2 Ball Markers
  • Stylish colors
  • Excellent grip
  • Durable
Switchblade Divot Tool With Personalized Markers
  • You can it peronalized
  • Portable
  • Durable
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool

    Price: $15.23
    Pros:
    • Innovative product design is better for the greens
    • The tool mechanism is better for the golf course
    • Has a durable milled aluminum case
    Cons:
    • Can’t attach it to your hat or belt
    • Some users felt the cap came off easily and wasn’t as secure as it could be
    • On the pricey side

    The final divot tool on the list is probably the most innovative. Instead of the traditional two-pronged tool, the Spider Divot Tool by Insta Golf features four spikes.

    All you do is simply push the tool into the ground and slightly twist as you pull it back towards you (check out the video below). Not only is it better for the golf course greens, but it’s more efficient and user-friendly for you.

    It comes in a durable aluminum case and also has a magnetic golf ball marker included. It is available in three colors — red, black, and silver.

     

     

    Find more Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool information and reviews here.

  2. NFL Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers

    Price: $13.04
    Pros:
    • Includes 3 magnetic golf ball markers
    • It has a nickel color finish for added pop
    • Each piece is durably made and feature PVC team logo inserts
    Cons:
    • Divot tool doesn’t have a clip on the back
    • Some teams are pricier than others
    • Some users said not all team logos are accurate

    Let everyone on the course know who you pull for on the gridiron with the NFL Divot Tool Pack, which comes with three golf ball markers. Available in all 32 NFL teams, the magnetized markers feature the team logo on both sides.

    The markers have a nickel color finish and the divot tool features a soft PVC insert with the NFL logo on it. Just pop out the market and simply attach it back on for easy storage. The Dallas Cowboys are pictured here.

    Find more NFL Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers information and reviews here.

  3. The Birdie Hunter Camouflage Golf Divot Repair Tool and Ball Marker

    Price: $14.95
    Pros:
    • Retractable divot tool with the press of a button
    • Clip on the back makes it easy to attach to your hat or belt
    • Comes packaged in a nice gift box
    Cons:
    • On the pricey side
    • A few users experienced some durability issues
    • Only 1 ball marker is included

    A perfect tool for the golfer who also loves the outdoors, the Camouflage Golf Divot Repair Tool and Ball Marker from The Birdie Hunter couples a sleek camo design with a very practical tool.

    Featuring a retractable divot tool, the convenient device has a clip on the back of it so you can easy attach it to your hat, belt, or pocket when you’re not using it. The magnetic orange golf ball marker connects and removes to the tool with ease. Another nice touch is that it comes packaged in a gift box.

    Find more The Birdie Hunter Camouflage Golf Divot Repair Tool and Ball Marker information and reviews here.

  4. GoPick Golf Divot Repair Tool With Detachable Ball Marker

    Price: $8.99
    Pros:
    • Compact size makes it easy to carry around in your pocket or golf bag
    • Features a club groove cleaner
    • Durably made of stainless steel and aluminum
    Cons:
    • Only comes with 1 ball marker
    • No clip on the back of the divot tool
    • Some users felt the magnet is a little weak

    The GoPick Divot Repair Tool features a unique switchblade action to use. Simply press the button and the divot tool pops out and it’s ready to use.

    Durable as it’s made of stainless steel and aluminum, the divot tool also comes with a magnetized, detachable golf ball marker and chamfered blades for safe and quick club groove cleaning. It’s portable enough to fit in your pants pocket or small pocket on your golf bag.

    This GoPick product is available in four different color and for the price is one of the best golf ball markers with divot repair tool available.

    Find more GoPick Golf Divot Repair Tool With Detachable Ball Marker information and reviews here.

  5. Golf Divot Tool with Pop-up Button & Magnetic Ball Marker

    Price: $5.98
    Pros:
    • The magnetic ball marker releases easily
    • Lightweight and portable for easy carrying in pockets or in your bag
    • Foldable divot tool for safety and convenience
    Cons:
    • No attach clip on the back
    • Comes with only 1 golf ball marker
    • Some users felt it wasn't durably made

    You’ll get a lot of bang for your buck with Golf Divot Tool from NKTM. Available in a number of colors, you have the option of getting a one- or two-pack and both are at great prices.

    Featuring a retractable divot tool and magnetic golf ball marker, the convenient gadget has all you need for a day on the course. Other useful highlights include a golf club groove cleaner and club rest feature.

    Find more Golf Divot Tool with Pop-up Button & Magnetic Ball Marker information and reviews here.

  6. MLB Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers

    Price: $10.90
    Pros:
    • It has nickel finish for added color pop
    • Comes with 3 magnetic ball markers
    • Compact enough to carry in your pocket
    Cons:
    • No hat or belt clip
    • Some users felt the product isn't durably made
    • While it has 3 markers, there is space on the repair tool to only hold 1

    Show off your team pride with the MLB Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers. Available in all 30 Major League Baseball teams, it includes a stylish divot tool featuring a soft PVC insert with the MLB logo.

    The three golf ball markers are magnetized for an easy fit and show off your favorite team’s logo on both sides. The markers have a nickel color finish for extra pop.

    If you're a baseball fan, these from MLB are the best golf ball markers with divot repair tool you'll find.

    Find more MLB Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers information and reviews here.

  7. Pinmei Golf Divot Tool with American Flag Golf Ball Marker

    Price: $8.99
    Pros:
    • The magnetic ball marker easily can taken out and put back into the tool
    • Hole in divot tool top makes removing the marker easy
    • Embossed American flag pattern golf ball marker
    Cons:
    • No hat or belt clip on the back
    • Only comes with a single ball marker
    • Some felt the magnets on the ball marker weren't very effective

    Highlighted by an embossed American flag pattern golf ball marker, the Golf Divot Tool by Pinmei is a great way to show your patriotism on the course, as well as help keep the grass maintained.

    The durable divot tool features a hole near the top of it to make removing and attaching the magnetic golf ball marker very simple and quick. The ball marker measures 24.4mm and the tool itself is made of iron. And at just under $10, it’s quite the bargain.

     

    Find more Pinmei Golf Divot Tool with American Flag Golf Ball Marker information and reviews here.

  8. Pitchfix Divot Tool

    Price: $14.98
    Pros:
    • The tool has a rubberized handle for added comfort
    • Retractable divot tool promotes safety
    • Simply hit the release button to use the divot tool
    Cons:
    • No hat or belt clip attachment
    • Other golf ball markers won’t fit in the tool
    • On the pricey side

    One of the most highly-rated Divot Tool on Amazon, Pitchfix’s device combines functionality and style in a very affordable product. Available in multiple colors and a number of color combinations, it has a rubberized body for extra comfort when fixing your divot.

    The divot itself opens in switchblade fashion, meaning you click the button to open and close it. When not in use, you can keep it closed and it’s compact enough to carry in your pants pocket or small golf bag pocket safely and securely. It also features a removable golf ball marker.

     

    Find more Pitchfix Divot Tool information and reviews here.

  9. Collegiate CVX Ball Mark Repair Tool & 2 Ball Markers

    Price: $11.32
    Pros:
    • Contour grip for safety and comfort
    • Over 50 schools available
    • Comes with 2 golf ball markers
    Cons:
    • Not all major schools available
    • No hat or belt clip
    • On the pricey side

    Show off your team pride with the Collegiate CVX Ball Mark Repair Tool, which comes with two markers. Featuring a contoured grip, your fingers will align safely, securely, and comfortably when repairing ball marks on the golf course.

    Also, the convex curve will help you fix those divots correctly and quickly. Team Effort has a patent pending on this divot repair tool. The perfect gift for the college sports fan or alumni as the golf ball markers vividly show off your favorite school’s logo.

     

    Find more Collegiate CVX Ball Mark Repair Tool & 2 Ball Markers information and reviews here.

  10. Switchblade Divot Repair Tool With Personalized Golf Ball Markers

    Price: $21.95
    Pros:
    • Personalization is permanently laser engraved
    • Push button device for divot tool release promotes safety
    • Individually boxed for secure shipping
    Cons:
    • On the pricey side
    • Some users experienced durability with the push button release mechanism
    • Comes with only 1 ball marker

    Now if you want to stand out on the course, get yourself Switchblade’s Divot Repair Tool with personalized golf ball markers. The divot tool itself is open by a push button mechanism similar to a switch blade. You’ll also get two golf ball markers made of magnetic stainless steel/nickel silver.

    It’s up to you what you want engraved on the ball markers. You can get names, symbols, emojis, the possibilities are endless. And the personalization is permanently laser engraved by Indiana Metal Craft. You can pick what engraving you want when ordering.

    When it comes to personalized tools, this is one the best golf ball markers you can get.

    Find more Switchblade Divot Repair Tool With Personalized Golf Ball Markers information and reviews here.

