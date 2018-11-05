10 Best Golf Ball Markers with Divot Tool Repair (2018)

We all do it. It’s unavoidable. If you’ve ever golfed, you made divots on the course’s grass. And when you do, you should do what you can to fix them. Golf divot repair tools are an important piece of equipment to carry in your bag.

They’re usually inexpensive devices and necessary ones. It’s proper golf etiquette to fix your divot if you send a patch of grass and dirt flying down the fairway. And it’s vital tend to the indentations made in the ground when your golf ball strikes the green on your approach from the fairway or bunker. And now most come with a handy ball marker.

So we’ve come up with a list below of the best golf ball markers with divot tool repair to help make your decision easier.