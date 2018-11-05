8 Best Headbands for Men: Buy & Save on Sweatbands (2018)

We’ve all been there: you’re playing a game of basketball or having a tough workout and the sweat is just dripping down your face and into your eyes. It’s a major annoyance and distraction. But there are ways around it. In particular, a head sweatband. And don’t worry, they won’t break the bank. At least the inexpensive headbands listed below won’t.
So what are the best headbands for men in 2018? Keep reading below to see our picks to help make your decision easier.
Nike Swoosh HeadbandPrice: $9.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Classic, stylish look featuring Nike's famed Swoosh logo
- Unisex and one size fits most (measures about 2 inches wide and 5 centimeters thick)
- Comfortable, durable and flexible (69% Cotton, 26% Nylon, 5% Rubber)
- Doesn't feature Nike's Dri-Fit wicking technology
- Some users felt didn't absorb as well as those featuring moisture-wicking materials
- Some users felt it ran small in size
We’ll start off with one of the most iconic and recognizable logos the sports world has ever seen — the Nike Swoosh Headband.
Made of a very soft combination of 69 percent cotton, 26 percent nylon, and 5 percent rubber, the sports headband doesn’t feature Nike’s patented Dri-Fit Technology, but it certainly serves the purpose to keep the always-annoying sweat dripping into your eyes.
The Nike Swoosh Headband is a simple, yet classic and stylish look and is available in 10 different color patterns. It measures 2 inches wide, it’s one size fits most, and it’s machine washable.
Under Armour Men’s Performance HeadbandPros:
- Features UA's HeatGear technology, which has moisture-wicking materials designed to keep you dry and cool
- Made of 96% Polyester and 4% Elastodiene for maximum comfort and flexibility
- Available in 6 bright colors and features an embroidered UA logo
- Some users felt when it got too sweaty, it became very heavy
- Some users felt sizes ran small
- Cotton tends to be more absorbant than polyester, which is what this is mostly constructed of
It’s not easy to find an Under Armour product for under $10, but here’s one — the Men’s Performance Headband.
The key word there is “performance.” This headband features UA’s innovative HeatGear Technology, which is a moisture transport system that wicks sweat away from the body to keep you cool and dry. And you know how important that is on the court. When you’re comfortable, you play better.
Featuring an embroidered UA logo, it is made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent rubber and constructed in multi-channel performance fibers. It’s available in 6 different bright color styles.
Halo II Headband Sweatband PulloverPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Has moisture-wicking Dryline fabric which dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Sweat Seal Grip Technology pulls sweat away from your eyes while keeping the headband in place
- It will fit under a helmet and are designed not to stretch or lose shape
- On the pricey side for this list
- Some users felt they didn't receive the product advertised
- Some users felt sizes ran small
The Halo II is highly-rated and Halo Headbands most popular sports swaatband. It is highlighted by Halo’s patented Sweat Seal Grip Technology and Dryline Fabric. These moisture-wicking features pull sweat away from your eyes and face and into the band, which is quick-drying, while keeping the band in place.
The elastic pullover design is easy to get on and off, while providing maximum comfort. The band is also durable as it won’t lose shape or stretch out. It’s one size fits most (unisex) and can fit underneath a helmet if you’re going to use it for cycling.
Machine washable, the Halo II is available in nearly 30 eye-popping colors and patterns and is considered one of the best headbands for men.
Suddora Headbands Athletic Cotton Terry Cloth Head SweatbandPros:
- Made of comfortable and flexible materials (cotton, spandex, and nylon)
- Can be used for all sports or any activity where you'll sweat
- Machine washable and it won't stretch or lose shape
- Not exactly the flashiest headband on the market
- They tend to dry slowly
- Some users experienced durability issues
If you’re looking for a simple, yet effective head sweatband, check out this one from Suddora Headbands.
Priced at just $5.99, the sweatband is extra soft Terry Cloth construction, made of 80 percent cotton, 12 percent spandex, and 8 percent nylon. The headband is available in 20 different colors, including bright neon styles.
Suddora Headbands won’t stretch or lose shape, and they’re machine washable. Measuring 2 1/2 inches wide and 7 inches around, it’s one size fits most.
Buy the Suddora Headbands Athletic Cotton Terry Cloth Head Sweatband here.
Mallofusa 10 Piece Sports Basketball HeadbandPrice: $11.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent lycram for extra comfort and flexibility
- Machine washable and are designed to never stretch or lose shape
- If you're buying for a team, these present excellent value
- If you're not buying in bulk, these probably aren't for you
- They absorb well, but tend to dry slowly
- Some felt they ran small in size
With Mallofusa’s 10 Piece Sports Basketball Headband set, you can outfit an entire team or keep them all for your own supply. These extra soft headbands are made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex. They measure 2 inches wide and 7 inches around, but stretches to fit most sized head.
Comfortable and durable, the bands effectively absorb sweat so you can concentrate on your game or workout. They are machine washable and can be used in all sports, or even as an accessory to your outfit.
If you're looking to buy in bulk for cheap, these are some of the best headbands for men on the market today.
Self Pro Performance Stretch & Moisture Wicking Men’s HeadbandPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made of stretch materials to maximize comfort and performance
- The moisture-wicking fabric is designed to pull sweat away and dry quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable
- Available in 1-, 2-, or 3-packs
- Some users felt the headband was a little too thin
- Some felt it wasn't effective for those who sweat a lot
- Some users felt it lost its shape too quickly
This high performance headband from Self Pro has a few useful features, making it one of the more popular sports sweatbands on the market.
First of all, it’s inexpensive. You have the option to get 1 for $7.95, 2-pack for about $10, and 3-pack for under $15. But the actual band itself is highlighted by moisture-wicking technology and is made of a performance stretch fabric. Those will you keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all game long.
The style is a little bit different than the traditional headband — Self Pro’s is a bit wider than the usual 2 inches — but it’s extremely lightweight and can sometimes feel like you’re not wearing a sweatband at all.
Buy the Self Pro Performance Stretch & Moisture Wicking Men’s Headband here.
Nextour Sweatbands & HeadbandsPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made of moisture-wicking materials designed to dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Made of non-slip, odor-resistant organic materials
- You also have the toption of buying wrist sweatbands in a bundle
- Some users felt the headbands ran small in size
- Some users felt they weren't made of the best quality
- Limited colors available
Nextour’s sweatbands are available in bundles — 3 or 6 pieces — at bargain prices. They’re made of non-slip, odor-resistant organic materials (85 percent cotton, 12 percent spandex, and 3 percent nylon, to be exact) so you know they’ll be super comfortable and flexible.
They also feature moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll stay cool and dry even when the temperatures are rising.
You also have the choice of getting a bundle with wristbands; just click on the link below to see your options. All of Nextour’s unisex bands are one size fits most.
Adidas Interval Reversible HeadbandPrice: $7.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made of Terry Cloth that is extra comfortable and absorbant
- Available in 20 different color combinations and it's one size fits most
- The headband is reversible so it's like you're getting 2 headbands in 1
- Not made of moisture-wicking materials
- Some users said the band began fraying quickly
- Some users felt it was too thick
Adidas is a household name when it comes to sports apparel and their Interval Reversible Sweatband is one of the best headbands for men for what it offers. First of all, it’s reversible. As you can see in the picture above one side of the head band is Hi-Res Red. Flip it over for the Black base color (Note: you don’t get 2 headbands, just the one).
Made of an extremely soft Terry Cloth cotton (actual blend is 75 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester, and 5 percent rubber), comfort will not be an issue. And that cotton is extra absorbent, so you can play all day without worrying about the sweat running down your face and into your eyes.
The Adidas Interval Reversible Headband measures 2 inches wide by 7 inches around, so it’s one size fits most. It is available in over 20 different color combinations.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.