8 Best Jump Ropes for CrossFit: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

One of the best exercises you can do is jumping rope. In a short session, you can burn a bunch of calories and get into great shape while shedding those extra pounds. Jumping rope is also a very effective way of improving coordination and stamina.
There are dozens and dozens of ropes specifically designed for CrossFit and speed training. But we’ve narrowed down a list below of the some of the best jump ropes for CrossFit to help you make your decision.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $6.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $5.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.63 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.57 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Survival and Cross Speed Jump RopePrice: $10.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of very durable, lightweight materials
- Adjustable to get custom size in length
- Comes with downloadable exercise manual
- Some users felt the handle grip wore down too quickly
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some might find it difficult to adjust the length
Survival and Cross is a small, family-run business, but their products have certainly been making some big noise in the fitness world, including their Speed Jump Rope. Very affordable at just $10, the rope is made of high-quality durable materials, yet it’s extremely lightweight so you can expect maximum longevity and awesome workouts with each use.
The cable rope can be used for all sorts of exercises, including criss crosses, high knees, and, of course, double unders. And don’t worry, if you’re not familiar with how to use ropes, you’ll get a downloadable exercise manual upon purchase to help you navigate through.
With comfortable, ergonomic 5-inch long handles, the rope itself is 10 feet long. But you can adjust the cable to get a custom fit to your size with the included collar and screw system.
Find more Survival and Cross Speed Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
FitSkuad.com Jump RopePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light and strong 6-inch aluminum handles with foam grips
- Double ball-bearing system promotes faster speed
- Includes carrying case and exercise manual
- Thin cable construction isn’t ideal for concrete and pavement
- Some users felt the screws used to adjust rope length came undone too easily
- On the pricey side for this list
FitSkuad.com’s Jump Rope is extra lightweight and fully adjustable, making it ideal for men, women, and children. The cable is 10 feet long, but comes with heavy-duty screws, so you can easily adjust the rope size. The cable is made of steel and is covered by a PVC sleeve for extra protection and durability.
The handles are 6-inches long and made of aluminum with foam grips. It features a double ball-bearing system for added rope speed and FitSkuad tests have reached 320 jumps per minute. Other highlights include a free carrying case, an E-book on how to perform particular jumps, and a full 1-year limited warranty and a 120-day replacement guarantee.
Find more FitSkuad.com Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
321 Strong Aluminum Fitness Jump RopePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pro-grade lightweight aluminum handles with thin foam for a non-slip grip
- Rope is 11 feet long and you get a replacement one
- Includes extra thumb screws, vinyl caps, carrying case, and instruction book
- Some users weren’t happy with the handles (durability/comfort/too small)
- Some users felt the ball-bearing system was sub-par
- Probably not recommended for use on concrete
321 Strong’s Aluminum Fitness Jump Rope is designed to cater to all training exercises for both adults and youth. It features an extra long cable, which measures 11 feet, but can be adjusted for a custom fit for people of all sizes. The rope itself is made of braided steel wire, but it’s coated with a PVC sleeve for added protection and longevity.
The 90 degree ball-bearing handles are 6-inches long and feature aluminum construction with soft foam for a comfortable, non-slip grip and super-fast rotations. Complete with a replacement cable, extra spare thumb screws and vinyl caps, a downloadable exercise e-book, and a free carrying case, the rope is available in 5 different colors — Red (pictured above), Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver.
For the value, this 321 Strong product is one the best jump ropes for CrossFit and exercise in general.
Find more 321 Strong Aluminum Fitness Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
Fitness Master Jump RopePrice: $6.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of lightweight, yet durable, steel with PVC coating
- Unique handle design promotes extra fast spinning
- Easily adjustable
- With a cable of 9 feet, 8 inches long, might not be suitable for very tall people
- Plastic handles might not have the best grip when your hands are overly sweaty
- You'll likely need to custom cut the rope with cutters to get ideal length
The jump rope from Fitness Master is built to promote speed and rotation, and, in turn, get maximum results from your workout. It features a 90 degree handle turning to help prevent tangling and other mishaps. The plastic, comfortable handles have rotating rods where the rope connects for added tempo and momentum.
The cable itself measures 9 feet, 8 inches long and can be adjusted with the simple screw system. It’s made of lightweight steel and covered with a protective plastic coating for added durability.
With your purchase you’ll also receive instructions, extra screws, a carrying case, and a lifetime warranty (full refund and replacement rope).
Find more Fitness Master Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
Master of Muscle WOD Whipper Jump RopePrice: $5.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 90 degree handle turn for added speed and to prevent kinking
- Includes an exercise e-book and carrying case
- It's designed to prevent kinking, tangling and bending like most PVC ropes
- Cable is 9 feet, so it might not be ideal for very tall people
- Some users felt the handles were too thin
- Some users experienced durability issues
The WOD Whipper Jump Rope from Master of Muscle packs a big bundle into a little price. Available for under $10, not only do you get the rope, but a handful of other bonuses. You’ll receive a free carrying case, a downloadable e-book with instructions on how to do 20 jumping exercises, and a 100 percent money back guarantee, which also includes a replacement rope.
As for the rope itself, it features a 90 degree handle turn with a wire cable (no PVC or leather) to promote maximum speed and no tangling. The cable measures 9 feet and can easily be adjusted for a custom fit to your specific size. You can also use cutters to permanently cut the wire, if you choose to do so.
If you're looking for a bargain, the WOD Whipper is one of the best jump ropes for CrossFit available today.
Find more Master of Muscle WOD Whipper Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
Limm Jump RopePrice: $9.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomically-designed handles for added comfort
- High-quality ball bearing system for smooth rotations
- Suitable for experience levels and for adults and youth
- Some users felt the foam on the handles tore apart too quickly
- Some users felt the rope tangled too easily
- Some felt the rope was too light
The Limm Jump Rope will add a bit of style to your workout routine. The red color pops, but it’s not all about looks with the rope as it’s also very effective for all exercise programs for men, women, and children. Inexpensive at just $10, the cable measures 9 feet, 8 inches long, but is easy adjustable to fit your size.
The jump rope is also highlighted by the unique ergonomic handles, which has added foam for extra comfort as they will help prevent hand sweat from impeding your grip. And the ball-bearing system will promote faster rotations, while keeping the cable from kinking and tangling. Limm also offers a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Limm Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
WOD Nation Speed Jump RopePrice: $17.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented 4-bearing system for smooth, fast, effective rotations
- Comes with an extra cable and free training video
- Measures nearly 11 feet, but is adjustable to your height
- Some users felt the rope tangled too easily
- Some users felt the rope was too light
- A little pricey compared to other ropes on the list
The Speed Jump Rope from WOD Nation is designed to be effective and efficient, while aiming to cut down the time it takes you to do your WOD. In CrossFit lingo, WOD stands for “workout of the day.” The rope itself is a steel cable covered in kink-resistant nylon, so you can concentrate on your workout and not untangling and restarting. The cable is roughly 11 feet long and needs to be cut to get the custom length you want.
The handles, which measure 6.75 inches each, are nylon resin and feature a 4-bearing system for extra smooth rotations. Two bearings are in the handle and two are on the tips to hold the cable.
WOD Nation offers 9 different colors, and includes a second cable, a carrying case, a free exercise training video, and a 100 percent lifetime guarantee.
Find more WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope information and reviews here.
-
King Athletic Jump RopePrice: $14.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One rope option is available in 100 percent leather
- Easy-grip handles adds comfort and cuts down on fatigue
- Extra long cable designed for users up to 6 feet, 10 inches tall
- Some users felt the leather model wasn’t as durable as other cables
- Some users had difficulty adjusting the rope length
- A little on the heavy side
King Athletic combines quality and effectiveness in a stylish design for all types of training and workouts. The model pictured above features a 100 percent leather rope and it measures 9 feet, 4 inches long. The leather cable is ideal for the athletic types who are new to jumping rope. The foam handles ensure comfort, while cutting down on hand fatigue. And the ball-bearing system allows for smooth, steady rope rotation.
This bundle includes 2 e-books (one about jump rope exercises and the other about nutrition) and a 100 percent guarantee. King Athletic will refund your money and supply you with a new jump rope if there are any issues.
Find more King Athletic Jump Rope information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.