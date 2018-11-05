10 Best Kids Golf Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

This list wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Callaway. And their Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club Set aren’t exactly your typical youth clubs. While you’re going to pay for it (upwards of $300), you’ll get a variety of top-notch clubs featuring some of Callaway’s most innovative technology and designs.

Clubs included are a 360cc driver (16 degrees, the extra large club face offers maximum forgiveness), 3-wood (24 degrees), 5-hybrid (30 degrees), 7-iron (38 degrees), 9 iron (43 degrees), sand wedge (54 degrees), and an Odyssey putter. The irons are cavity back, which promote forgiveness and control. And the higher lofts help a beginner get much-needed launch.

The clubs and more (it has 5 pockets for all the needed accessories and gear) in the included lightweight stand bag. It has a 5-way top with a comfortable double strap system and a rain hood. They are a bit on the pricey side, but are still some of the best kids golf clubs available now.

This particular model comes in different combinations. There are two sets — one for ages 5-8, another for ages 9-12 — and both come in right- and left-handed options. Shopping for your daughter? Then check out the Callaway Girls XJ Hot Golf Club Set here.