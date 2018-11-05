10 Best Kids Golf Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

08Every year, more and more people start playing golf. And many of them are youth. So if you know a youngster looking to get out on the course, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best kids golf clubs below to help you make your decision on which ones to get.
So keep reading to see our recommendations for the most popular and effective complete sets from some of the top brands in the business like Callaway, Ping, Wilson, and more.
Confidence Junior Golf Club Set with Stand BagPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a stand bag with lots of storage and double shoulder strap
- Includes a white ball putter for easy alignment
- Easy-to-hit irons and driver for better launch and forgiveness
- Not recommended for players over 5 feet, 1 inch tall
- Some users claimed club heads flew off after only a few uses
- Some users said the stitching on the bag began to fray quickly
If you’re looking to buy for a left-handed player, then the Confidence Junior Golf Club Set is certainly an option. This beginner set is available for both left- and right-handed players and boys and girls. There are two options — a set for kids aged 4-7 and another for 8-12. Confidence recommends they’re best for players measuring 5 feet, 1 inch tall or less.
As for clubs, the set includes a driver/fairway wood, 7 and 9 irons, and a semi-mallet putter. The wood has extra loft degree, as do the irons, which promotes launch for easier ball striking. All three have graphite shafts. The putter has a white ball design for easy alignment.
Another highlight of this package is the lightweight stand bag. Featuring a 4-way divider top, four external storage pockets, a velcro glove tab, and a rain hood, it’s has everything needed for a fun day on the course.
Find more Confidence Junior Golf Club Set with Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Young Gun Zaap Eagle Junior Golf Club Set & BagPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight clubs with graphite shafts
- Includes easy-to-hit 3-wood, 7-iron, and putter
- Includes a single-strap bag with plenty of storage for gear and equipment
- Only available for right-handed golfers
- Has just 3 clubs in the set
- The bag is not a stand bag, but it is lightweight
The Zaap Eagle Junior Golf Club Set from Young Gun is perfect starter kit for the beginning golfer and comes at an excellent price. There are sets designed for four different age groups — Green (pictured) for 12-14 years, Red for 9-11 years, Blue 6-8 years, and Yellow 3-5 years. Both sets come in right-handed clubs only, so if you’re a lefty, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
But now let’s take a look at the set itself. Each includes a 3-wood, 7-iron, and a forgiving semi-mallet putter, all being shorter than adult-sized clubs. Both the wood and iron are lightweight with graphite shafts and large club faces, so they’re easier to hit.
Also, it comes with a bag, which has a few storage pockets as well as a single strap for easy carrying.
Find more Young Gun Zaap Eagle Junior Golf Club Set & Bag information and reviews here.
-
Callaway Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club SetPrice: $244.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clubs include a 360cc driver, Odyssey putter, hybrid club, and sand wedge
- 5-way top stand bag has plenty of storage with a comfortable double strap
- Headcovers included for the driver, wood, and hybrid clubs
- On the pricey side
- This particular set is geared toward boys only
- A full bag might be too heavy for the younger players
This list wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Callaway. And their Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club Set aren’t exactly your typical youth clubs. While you’re going to pay for it (upwards of $300), you’ll get a variety of top-notch clubs featuring some of Callaway’s most innovative technology and designs.
Clubs included are a 360cc driver (16 degrees, the extra large club face offers maximum forgiveness), 3-wood (24 degrees), 5-hybrid (30 degrees), 7-iron (38 degrees), 9 iron (43 degrees), sand wedge (54 degrees), and an Odyssey putter. The irons are cavity back, which promote forgiveness and control. And the higher lofts help a beginner get much-needed launch.
The clubs and more (it has 5 pockets for all the needed accessories and gear) in the included lightweight stand bag. It has a 5-way top with a comfortable double strap system and a rain hood. They are a bit on the pricey side, but are still some of the best kids golf clubs available now.
This particular model comes in different combinations. There are two sets — one for ages 5-8, another for ages 9-12 — and both come in right- and left-handed options. Shopping for your daughter? Then check out the Callaway Girls XJ Hot Golf Club Set here.
Find more Callaway Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club Set information and reviews here.
-
Powerbilt Junior Kids Golf Club SetPrice: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sets for ages 9+ include a 380cc driver and a 5-hybrid club
- Comes with headcovers for the bigger clubs and forgiving cavity back irons
- The stand bag has plenty of storage and a comfortable dual-strap carrying system
- There are 6 colors to choose from, but not all age group sets are available in every color
- Some users said they didn’t receive what was advertised (ie. color, amount of clubs)
- Some felt the bag wasn't very durable
The Powerbilt Junior Kids Golf Club Set has a wide arrange of colors to choose from, as well as sets for all ages from 3 to 12+. They’re also available for both right- and left-handed players.
The sets are available as follows: Ages 3-5, 3-club set in Orange; Ages 5-8, 4-club sets in Blue and Pink; Ages 9-12, 5-club sets in Silver and Lavender; and Ages 12+, 5-club set available in Red.
Each combination comes with a driver/wood (larger size on sets for older kids), a wedge, and a putter. The 4- and 5-club sets each include a 7-iron and the 5-club sets have 5-hybrid. All come with a lightweight stand bag featuring plenty of storage space and double-strap carrying system.
Find more Powerbilt Junior Kids Golf Club Set information and reviews here.
-
Wilson 2017 Profile Junior Complete Golf Set with BagPrice: No price availableAmazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cavity-back irons offer forgiveness with a large sweet spot
- Each set includes headcovers and lightweight stand bag
- Graphite shafts provide good flex and weight for juniors
- Some beginners might find the blade putter less forgiving than the mallet style
- Left-handed clubs only available in the 11-14 age set
- Some users felt the club shafts had too much flex
Wilson’s Profile Junior Complete Golf Set is great for the beginner as it combines functionality, quality, and versatility at a pretty reasonable price. It is available in both right- and left-handed sets for the following age groups: 5-8 (Red), 8-11 (Yellow), and 11-14 (Blue). A note, though: Left-handed clubs are only available in Blue (ages 11-14).
The set for ages 5-8 comes with 6 total pieces, 8-11 has 8, and 11-14 has 9 pieces. All sets include a driver, short iron, wedge, putter, stand bag, and headcovers. The sets for 8-11 and 11-14 year olds include a hybrid club. The cavity back irons are very helpful for new players (all players, actually) as they have better perimeter weighting on the head, thus lending more forgiveness on mishit shots. The blade putter isn’t as forgiving as the mallet style, which could cause some accuracy issues on the green, but it's a solid putter nonetheless.
The stand bag is lightweight and features plenty of zippered storage pockets and an ergonomic dual-strap carrying system for easy course walking. Wilson is well known for making quality complete sets for adults and they also produce some of the best kids golf clubs, too.
Find more Wilson 2017 Profile Junior Complete Golf Set with Bag information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge HT Max-J Junior Golf SetPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stand bag has plenty of storage with dual-strap system
- Sets include titanium driver (350cc) that features a large sweet spot
- Sets include easy-to-hit hybrid clubs to help get launch and distance
- Some users said they had durability issues with the clubs
- Some users felt the clubs were too long
- Probably not suitable for players over 5 feet, 1 inch tall
Tour Edge, in my opinion, is one of the more underrated golf equipment manufacturers in the business. Their clubs for adults boast innovative technology and sleek designs. They take the same approach when it comes to kids clubs and their HT Max-J Junior Golf Sets is one of the leading sellers.
There are 3 different sets for different age groups: ages 3-5, 5-8, and 9-12. And they’re available for both right- and left-handed golfers.
Each set includes a titanium Bazooka driver/wood with a large sweet spot, an iron, a mallet-style putter, and a stand bag with a dual-strap carrying system. As you get into the sets for the older kids, you’ll get more clubs (an extra wood, iron, and hybrid). The driver has a 15 degree loft for easy launch, the hybrid has a deep center of gravity so it’s easy to hit, and the irons have a cavity back so you’ll get maximum forgiveness on off-center hits. Another plus, the HT Max-Js come with Tour Edge’s lifetime warranty.
Find more Tour Edge HT Max-J Junior Golf Set information and reviews here.
-
Nitro Blaster Kid’s Golf Club Complete SetPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set comes with 5 easy-to-hit clubs -- driver, hybrid, two irons, and a putter
- Includes lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and headcover
- Two-ball mallet-style putter is great for alignment and consistency on the green
- This set is right-hand only and best suited for ages 9-12
- Some users had durability issues with the clubs
- Probably too short for players over 5 feet, 1 inch tall
The Nitro Blaster Golf Club Set is all a beginning youth player needs and it won’t do a lot of damage to your wallet. At just about $80, the set includes a 16 degree driver, 25 degree hybrid, 7 iron, 9 iron, mallet-style putter, a lightweight stand bag with double-strap system, and a headcover.
The cavity back irons spread the club head weight around, which promotes more forgiveness and control on off-centered shots. And the hybrid club’s 25 degree loft will help get maximum launch and distance, things beginners sometimes struggle with. It should be noted: this set is for right-handed players only and is sized for players aged 9-12 years old or 4 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 1 inch tall.
Find more Nitro Blaster Kid’s Golf Club Complete Set information and reviews here.
-
Ping Moxie Junior Kids Complete Golf SetPrice: $289.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High loft clubs for higher launch and control
- The cavity back irons are easy to hit and offer excellent forgiveness
- Lightweight stand bag has plenty of zippered pockets for storage and comfortable dual-strap carrying system
- On the pricey side
- This set is not available in left-handed clubs
- This particular set is designed for 10-11 year olds
Ping’s Moxie Junior Golf Set isn’t the cheapest choice on this list (they run between $159 and $289 depending on the age/hand combination), but you’re paying for Ping’s high-quality equipment. All of the clubs included are designed to be easy to hit and to maximize launch, control, and distance.
The amount of clubs you get depends on which model you choose. The 6-7 age set includes a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge, and putter. The 8-9 age set has a driver, wood, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and putter. And the 10-11 age group set comes with a driver, wood, hybrid, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and putter.
Each set comes with a stand bag, which has a double-strap carrying system and plenty of storage.
Find more Ping Moxie Junior Kids Complete Golf Set information and reviews here.
-
Cleveland Golf Junior SetPrice: $222.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight stand bag has 5 pockets for storage and headcovers are included
- Age 10-12 set comes with 7 clubs, 7-9 age gets 6 clubs, 4-6 age 3 clubs
- Cavity back irons and hybrid club are easy to hit
- On the pricey side
- Only available for right-handed players
- Some experienced stitch fraying on the carrying straps
Another entry that costs a bit more than the rest (roughly $220) is the Cleveland Golf Junior Set. But, again, Cleveland is a household name in the golf equipment industry, so you’re paying for some of the best kids golf clubs.
Each has a stylish look featuring the CGJ (Cleveland Golf Junior) logo and, of course, each offers high-performance and forgiveness thanks to the large club faces and sweet spots.
These sets are available for two age groups — 7-9 and 10-12 years old. The 7-9 age (medium length) set comes with 6 clubs and the 10-12 group (large length) has 7 clubs. Both include a driver, wood, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and a putter. The Large set also has an easy-to-hit hybrid club. You’ll also get a lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and headcovers for the bigger clubs. This model is available for right-handed golfers only.
Find more Cleveland Golf Junior Set information and reviews here.
-
Intech Lancer Junior Golf SetPrice: $124.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight, flexible graphite shafts on all clubs suitable for youth players
- Higher loft degree on clubs promote better launch
- Stand bag with 4-way divider top and double carrying strap for easy course walking
- Some users had issues with clubs breaking or denting
- Some users had durability issues with the bag
- This particular set is best suited for ages 8-12 and right-handers only
Intech’s Lancer Junior Golf Set packs a lot of gear for a pretty good price. The complete set offers a high-loft driver (18 degrees), 4/5 hybrid (24 degrees), 7 and 9 irons, and a mallet-style putter. The set also includes a lightweight dual-strap stand bag and a 4-way top divider. And you’ll also get headcovers for the driver and hybrid.
The clubs are designed with higher lofts to get better launch, which is something new players tend to struggle with. The cavity back irons promote more forgiveness, while the mallet putter is very effective for getting proper alignment and stability. Each club has a lightweight, flexible graphite shaft and the putter has a steel shaft.
Find more Intech Lancer Junior Golf Set information and reviews here.
