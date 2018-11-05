10 Best Outdoor Basketballs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

As the weather warms up, those outdoor pickup basketball games are becoming more and more frequent. And if you’re a player, it that means you’ll need know what the best outdoor basketballs are to last on those harder surfaces.
So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular street balls from the top brands in the game like Spalding, Wilson, and Baden. Keep reading to see our recommendations.
Spalding NBA Street BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Two-tone outdoor cover is ideal for playing on harder street surfaces
- The deep channel design provides an excellent grip
- Spalding is the official basketball supplier of the NBA
- Some users said the ball was delivered deflated
- This ball is rubber; some users prefer the leather feel
- Some users felt the ball lost its shape too quickly
Over the years, one of Spalding’s most popular outdoor balls has been their NBA Street Basketball.
Featuring a durable rubber cover, the ball has been cited for being long-lasting and able to withstand the rigors of the outdoor game, which generally includes dribbling on hard concrete surfaces. The wide-channel design is perfect for getting an excellent grip whether dribbling or taking a long 3-pointer.
With an NBA logo on the ball, the Street Basketball is available in three sizes — official, intermediate and youth — and all are priced under $20.
Find more Spalding NBA Street Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Wilson NCAA Replica Rubber BasketballPros:
Cons:
- High-performance rubber cover promotes a better grip
- Pebble recessed wide channels helps shooters get an ideal grip
- Wilson is the official basketball supplier of the men's and women's NCAA Tournament
- Some users received the ball delivered deflated, so you’ll need a pump
- Some users experienced early wear and tear
- Not available in youth size
Wilson is the official ball of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament and the Replica Rubber Basketball was designed for outdoor play.
Featuring a high-performance rubber cover, you’ll have no problem getting a solid grip in the street pick-up games. And that grip and performance can also be attributed to the design, which has wide and deep channels, necessities when dribbling and shooting in the outdoor elements.
The ball is available in two sizes — official (29.5 inches) and intermediate sizes (28.5).
Find more Wilson NCAA Replica Rubber Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Baden Grip Tread Rubber BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Features a cool tire tread design which provides excellent grip
- It's designed for maximum durability and air retention
- It's all-court suitable and can also be used indoors
- Some users experienced early wear on the grips
- Available in just one size (official 29.5 inches)
- Not for you if you want a traditional feel basketball
It’s all in the name for this Baden basketball — Grip Tread Rubber. And one look at the ball, and you’ll understand what they mean.
Engineered to give ultimate grip, the ball doesn’t have the look of a typical basketball, but features a unique tread design guaranteed to catch the eye of everyone on the court. The street ball, which can also be used indoors, is very durable and was made to give great performance and maximum air retention.
The Baden ball is available in official size (29.5 inches) only. And if you're looking for an unconventional choice, this is one of the best outdoors basketballs you can find.
Find more Baden Grip Tread Rubber Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Wilson Killer Crossover BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Pebbled channels for increased grip on shooting, passing, and dribbling
- Optima rubber cover with 16-panel construction for added durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor play
- Some found wear on the ball after mild use
- Ball came deflated to some customers, so you might need a pump
- Some users felt the ball was a bit sleek during the first few uses
Expect supreme grip and control with Wilson’s Killer Crossover Basketball, which is perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
The 16-panel construction features an optima rubber cover with pebbled channels which ensure a soft, tacky feel and durability, important characteristics when dribbling and shooting on the playground. Wilson is the official ball of the NCAA Tournament so you know they’re not going to put their name on anything.
The Killer Crossover is available in official and intermediate sizes making it a great ball for the recreational player.
Find more Wilson Killer Crossover Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Spalding NBA Zi/O Indoor/Outdoor BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Foam-backed design helps with grip on shooting and dribbling
- Maintains durability and feel thanks to the Zi/0 PU composite leather cover
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
- Some users said the ball didn’t feel great for the outdoors
- Only available in one size (official)
- A little on the pricey side
This isn’t your typical street basketball. No, Spalding NBA Zi/O Indoor/Outdoor Basketball has a look and feel like you should be playing under the bright lights of a pro arena. But its construction makes it ideal to the outdoors as well.
The Zi/O composite leather includes full-ball pebbling which provides a tacky feel, which is ideal for streetball play. And the cover is also back-lined with foam for a softer feel and durability. You’ll maintain a solid grip and control whether you’re inside or in the park playing pick-up.
It measures (29.5 inches — official size) and features the official NBA logo and is one of the best outdoor basketballs Spalding makes.
Find more Spalding NBA Zi/O Indoor/Outdoor Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Molten X-Series Indoor/Outdoor BasketballPros:
Cons:
- The internal Butyl bladder is designed to maximize air rentention and cut down on deflation
- It's suitable on all court surfaces -- indoor and outdoor
- The 12-panel design gives enhanced grip
- A little on the pricey side
- Some users felt the ball had durability issues
- Some users felt the added panels gave it an awkward feel
The FIBA approved Molten X-Series Indoor/Outdoor Basketball certainly has a unique look with its 12-panel design. But it’s not just a great looking ball, but also supplies plenty of performance.
Perfect for both indoor and outdoor play, the ball’s aligned pebble pattern guarantees a consistent contact no matter where the ball is being held. And it’s durable; the inner ball bladder is constructed of butyl rubber.
The ball ships deflated and is available in three sizes — official (7), intermediate (6) and junior (5) — and comes with a 1-year warranty.
Find more Molten X-Series Indoor/Outdoor Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 1000 BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Constructed specifically for outdoor play
- Top-grade rubber construction for durability
- Deep channel construction for improved grip
- Some users felt it lost air too quickly
- The colors might fade quickly
- The ball might be slippery during the first couple uses
If you’re looking for a quality outdoor ball at a bargain price, the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 1000 Basketball could be for you. It’s made of high-quality rubber with inner yarn winding so you can expect to get a durable basketball that can withstand the elements of outdoor play.
And as for grip, the pro-style ball has deep channel construction so you’ll get a great feel for when you’re leading the fast break or pulling up for a deep 3-pointer. The ball is available in 4 different colors -- Red/Black, Brown, Blue/Black, Green/Black -- and 3 sizes -- 29.5 inches, 28.5 inches, and 27.5 inches.
Find more Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 1000 Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Baden Contender Indoor/Outdoor Composite BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Performance Composite Cover provides excellent grip in all aspects of the game
- Symmetrical design and full-pebble design provides a great feel
- Recessed Stealth Soft-Valve System is designed to provide maximum air retention
- Some users experienced sub-par ball pressure
- Some users felt it wore out too quickly
- Can be on the pricey side, depending on basketball color and size
Baden’s second item on this list is the Contender Composite Basketball which can be used for both indoor and outdoor play. The top grade composite cover will stand up to the rigors of outdoor play, but lend the feel of an indoor ball.
Another interesting highlight to this ball is the Baden’s Stealth Soft-Valve System, which cuts down on the amount of exposed rubber from the valve, therefore making it one of the better air-retention balls on the market. That ensures consistent play and dribble with every bounce.
It’s available in official and intermediate sizes and in various bright colors, which give off that old school charm.
Find more Baden Contender Indoor/Outdoor Composite Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Under Armour 495 Indoor/Outdoor BasketballPros:
Cons:
- GRIPSKIN Composite technology for ultimate grip and feel
- Deep channel design promotes better grip on shooting, dribbling and passing
- Nylon windings to help maintain shape over time
- Some users had issues with air retention
- Some users felt the bounce was awkward
- A little on the pricey side
Highlighted by GRIPSKIN Composite technology, Under Armour’s 495 Indoor/Outdoor Basketball is designed to give you an amazing grip and soft feel regardless of the surface you’re playing on.
With a deep channel design and full ball pebbling, you’ll get top-notch performance and be in control on every dribble and shot. It features 80 percent nylon windings so the ball is ensured to keep its shape over time. And thanks to the 100 percent butyl rubber bladder the ball will endure minimal air loss.
Despite being on the pricey side, the Under Armour 495 is one the most popular and best outdoor basketballs on the market.
Find more Under Armour 495 Indoor/Outdoor Basketball information and reviews here.
-
Spalding NBA Courtside Team Outdoor Rubber BasketballPros:
Cons:
- Excellent grip thanks to wide channel and pebble design
- Performance outdoor rubber cover
- Official size and weight -- size 7, 29.5 inches
- Users experienced eventual wearing away of team logo
- Price varies according to team selected
- Only available in the official size, not youth sizes
Show support for your favorite squad with the Spalding NBA Courtside Team Outdoor Rubber Basketball. The ball is made of high quality rubber, so you’ll be sure to have a great handle on the ball when playing outdoor surfaces. It can also be used inside.
It’s official size (29.5 inches) and comes in vibrant colors of your No. 1 NBA team, including logos. Golden State is pictured here, but if you’re not a Warriors fan, it’s OK — the ball comes in almost all NBA teams.
Find more Spalding NBA Courtside Team Outdoor Rubber Basketball information and reviews here.
