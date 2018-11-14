10 Best Recumbent Exercise Bikes: Your Easy Buying Guide

This bike stands out for the fact that it delivers a rewarding cardio workout without putting unnecessary stress on your back and joints. Whether you are seriously trying to get into shape or you just want a bike that will get your heart rate up, this model is a good choice. It’s outfitted with an eight-level magnetic tension control system, which makes it easy to customize your workouts while challenging yourself along the way. Don’t worry if you tend to get bored with workouts over time, as this bike will continue to challenge you even as your fitness level increases. This bike features a large and visible LCD screen with information such as heart rate, time, speed, and calories burned.