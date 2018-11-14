10 Best Recumbent Exercise Bikes: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re getting back into shape or you want to maintain or improve your current fitness level, a recumbent exercise bike can be the perfect choice. Many bikes are affordable and have enough resistance levels to cater to a wide audience. You can also find bikes that accommodate users of just about any size. For some shoppers, features such as a pulse reader or large LCD display screen are particularly important. However, others might simply want a simpler no-frills bike. Some bikes also fold up or are easy to move for added convenience. Here’s a list of the top best recumbent exercise bikes on the market.
Exerpeutic 900XL Extended Capacity Recumbent Bike with Pulse
Pros:
Cons:
- Minimizes stress on back, joints
- Eight-level tension control
- Large LCD screen
- No book holder or console
- Seat isn’t easily adjustable
- Can take awhile to assemble
This bike stands out for the fact that it delivers a rewarding cardio workout without putting unnecessary stress on your back and joints. Whether you are seriously trying to get into shape or you just want a bike that will get your heart rate up, this model is a good choice. It’s outfitted with an eight-level magnetic tension control system, which makes it easy to customize your workouts while challenging yourself along the way. Don’t worry if you tend to get bored with workouts over time, as this bike will continue to challenge you even as your fitness level increases. This bike features a large and visible LCD screen with information such as heart rate, time, speed, and calories burned.
Schwinn 230 Recumbent Exercise Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Dual LCD system
- 22 programs
- Smooth and quiet operation
- Limited to 2 user settings
- Console feels a bit cheap
- Some users find the seat back uncomfortable
Multi-tasking is easy on this recumbent exercise bike. That’s because it has a dual LCD window system, enabling you to keep track of up to 13 different display feedbacks. Another perk is the fact that it comes with 20 different resistance levels. When combined with a weighted flywheel, every workout will be challenging yet effective — not to mention smooth and quiet. Whether you’re just getting started or are looking to maintain your current fitness level, there’s something for everyone thanks to a choice between 22 different programs. This bike comes with goal tracking, data export, and a charging USB port.
Velocity Exercise Magnetic Recumbent Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Two-way flywheel
- Eight resistance levels
- Padded foot pedals
- Tricky assembly
- Geared towards beginners
- A bit noisy
This bike features a two-way flywheel, promising a comfortable and smooth ride. There are also eight different preset resistance levels. If you need a portable bike, you’ll appreciate the built-in transport wheels, which ensure stress-free transportation and storage. The padded foot pedals give your feet a comfortable place to rest — they also come with adjustable straps for added versatility. A large console display conveniently displays vital information such as time, distance, speed, calories burned, and hand pulse.
Exerpeutic 400XL Folding Recumbent Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Foldable
- Easy entry/exit
- Large seat cushion and backrest
- Inaccurate pulse meter
- Plastic material is a bit flimsy
- A bit cramped for those over 6 feet tall
In the market for a foldable bike? This one folds up folds up easily and is a great solution for tight spaces. You also won’t disturb the neighbors when you ride, as this bike features a quiet double-drive transmission system. Unlike most recumbent bikes, this one has a semi-recumbent design. The result is that the bike is easier to enter and exit. A large seat cushion and backrest promises that you’ll remain comfortable no matter how long you spend on the bike per session. This bike can support up to 300 pounds.
Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- 29 programs
- Available with mat
- Holds data for 4 different users
- No user instructions
- Initial plastic smell from fan
- Flimsy cup holder
Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike is a step up from the 230 model. Both bikes are outfitted with a dual track LCD window system, which lets you keep track of up to 13 different display feedbacks at once. One of the main differences between the two models is that there are 29 programs and four distinct user settings, as opposed to two. There are also 25 unique resistance levels. This bike also comes with a high-speed weighted flywheel for an effective, smooth, and quiet workout. It also has a charging USB port and data exchange. A combination bike and mat package is available for a slightly higher price — and peace of mind when it comes to protecting your floors.
Nautilus R614 Recumbent Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Loud speakers
- Dual track LCD display
- Grip heart rate
- Side handles a bit thick
- Pedals are small
- Uncomfortable back rest
If you’re tired of bikes with barely audible speakers — or no speakers at all — you’ll really like this recumbent bike’s acoustic chambered speakers, which produce plenty of sound. It’s also easy to keep track of your workouts with a dual track LCD display. This setup lets you see up to 13 different workout details. There are 22 different programs to keep boredom at bay, along with 20 resistance levels. It’s possible for two people to use this bike and store their workout information, as it includes two user profiles. There’s also a grip heart rate for heart rate monitoring.
ProGear 190 Compact Space Saver Recumbent Bike with Heart Pulse Sensors
Pros:
Cons:
- Folds and rolls for storage
- High torque
- Extended leg stabilizers
- Highest resistance level isn’t very challenging
- Inaccurate pulse readings
- Confusing assembly instructions
As the name suggests, this bike is geared towards those who need a bike that can easily fold and store away when not in use. You can quickly and conveniently fold and roll this bike, making it an optimal choice for those with tight living spaces. Don’t let the fact that it folds up fool you into thinking that it’s unsteady or flimsy, though, as it’s designed to support up to 270 pounds. Features include a three-piece crank system and high torque for a rewarding workout. There are also extended leg stabilizers to prevent tipping and excessive movement during a workout.
Marcy ME 709 Recumbent Exercise Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Counterbalanced pedals
- Adjustable foot straps
- Transport wheels
- Plastic housing feels flimsy
- Very basic
- Not ideal for shorter users
One of the features that sets this recumbent bike apart is its counterbalanced pedals, which promote a smooth and fluid riding motion. The pedals also come with adjustable foot straps, meaning that they’ll work with feet of various sizes. There are eight preset resistance levels to choose from. Customers appreciate the easily adjustable tension tightening knob, which makes it much easier to adjust the tension based on your fitness level. Another bonus is the large console, which gives you a quick look at vital information such as calories, speed, distance, and time. Built-in transport wheels let you move and store this bike out of the way as needed.
Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike with Pulse
Pros:
Cons:
- Large seat cushion
- Easily adjustable
- Fits anyone between 5’3 and 6’1
- Initial burning smell
- Electronic tracking is a bit inaccurate
- Seat is wide for smaller users
If you’re tired of bikes with uncomfortable seats, this bike could be just what you need. It’s outfitted with a large seat cushion to comfortably fit people of any size. The bike is also easily adjustable, making it suitable for anyone between 5’3 and 6’1. Another handy feature is the space-saving design, as the bike can be folded for storage. It also comes with transportation wheels for enhanced portability. A hand pulse monitor lets you keep track of your current fitness level. You can also choose between eight different resistance levels.
Diamondback 510SR Fitness Recumbent Bike
Pros:
Cons:
- Integrated speaker system
- LCD display with feedback
- 20 workout programs
- Pricey
- Time-consuming assembly
- No pause feature
You’ll pay a bit more for this bike, but satisfied customers agree that it’s a worthwhile investment. For example, it doesn’t disappoint if you’re looking for a bike with all the bells and whistles. This bike comes with an integrated speaker system with mp3 connectivity, an adjustable cooling fan, cup holder, and a foldout magazine rack. It also has an LCD display with up-to-the-minute feedback along with a scrolling message center and QuickSet program keys. There are 20 different workout programs and 16 resistance levels, ensuring a rewarding workout for any fitness level. Along with a smooth and quiet ride, the bike also has a sculptured seat base and back along with an adjustable console and arm rest.
How can the LeMond G-Force RT Recumbent with sliding tilt seat NOT make this list? It is a dream to …work out on!
Hey Kate, Good selection of Recumbent Bikes. I also read your Top 10 Best Indoor Exercise Bikes on heavy.com . Finally I decide to buy Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike.
Thanks for awesome reviews.
Regards From
Lawson