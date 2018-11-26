Brooklyn Nets Fans Troll Sixers Players at the Foul Line like Pro’s

The crowds at NBA games can be ruthless. Since arenas are very open, many seats in the crowd aren’t all that far from the court. Therefore, many things that are said from the audience typically get heard by the players on the court. Most of the time, players won’t react, but they would be lying if they said that they can’t hear a lot of what’s being said.

When the Brooklyn Nets are at home at the Barclays Center, they don’t have any regard for the visiting players. They definitely aren’t the first fans to act like that, and won’t be the last. But for some reason, the Nets fans are quite clever with the chants that they tend to come up with in order to get in the heads of some players.

When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets fans have a ton of dirt. Earlier in the month, the Sixers traveled to Brooklyn and took a beating to the Nets. Aside from the Sixers pitiful performance on the court, the one thing that stood out was the Nets fans ability to troll the Sixers players during the game. On Sunday night, the Sixers returned to Brooklyn for the first time since that loss, and once again, the Sixers hear it from the home crowd.

Nets Fans Troll like Pros

Nets fans are chanting “Kendall cheated” and “Ben can’t shoot.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 25, 2018

Not a new subject for Ben Simmons. During the last game the Nets and the Sixers played, Simmons’ alleged girlfriend, Kendall Jenner was the focal point of the cheer. As far as the shooting topic goes, that’s far from the original material. The Boston Celtics created that trend last season during the playoffs when Ben Simmons was considered to be a ‘Coward’ for not shooting a three-point shot.

A Low Blow for Mike Muscala

Now they are chanting “Your dad’s racist” to Muscala. I see the #Nets cheering section plans to have a great time tonight. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 25, 2018

If you can remember, the Sixers had another infamous social media incident that they had to deal with earlier in the year involving Mike Muscala’s father, Bob. At the time, Muscala’s dad made some very questionable comments regarding Sixers’ forward Jimmy Butler, who was feuding with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time.

An Old ‘Fling’ Gets Brought up for Embiid

Now they are chanting overrated at Embiid and “Rihanna won’t answer”… Say what? The first two chants were low blows and these are corny. #NeedNewMaterialFlow pic.twitter.com/ISMuzRadmH — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 25, 2018

The master troll, Joel Embiid especially had to hear it from the Brooklyn crowd on Sunday. While Embiid takes free throws in Philly, he typically hears “Trust the Process” chants. Recently, he’s heard “M-V-P” chants, though. In Brooklyn though, the Nets fans feel as though Embiid is overrated, and they also brought up the old Rihanna joke from way back in Embiid’s start in the NBA. Not as clever by the Nets, but a good effort nonetheless.

Finally, the Superstar Hears It

Butler at the foul line and the cheering section chants “Destroyed the TWolves and Andrew Wiggins.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 25, 2018

Very typical by the Nets fans to bring up Jimmy Butler’s past time with the Timberwolves. While that’s the best dirt for Butler currently, it’s not all that offensive. As much as the Timberwolves despise Butler, the feeling is mutual. Especially now that Jimmy Butler is fitting in well with the Sixers. The material for the troll job for Butler isn’t all that great, but it would probably work well for the Timberwolves when Nets fans flip the script on Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns in the future.