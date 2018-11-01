Calvin Ridley Fantasy: Falcons WR’s 2018 Outlook and Value

The Atlanta Falcons had to be more than a bit thrilled when former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley fell to No. 26 in the 2018 NFL Draft. Fantasy football owners who used a late-round draft pick on Ridley are likely feeling the same during his rookie season.

While it took the 23-year-old a game to get rolling, he’s been a solid addition to a superb Falcons passing attack. Julio Jones is the unquestioned leader of the bunch, but with Ridley and Mohamed Sanu behind him on the depth chart, Matt Ryan has an eye-opening number of talented targets.

Ridley had a superb three-game stretch from Week 2-4 of his rookie year in which he totaled 15 catches for 264 yards and six touchdowns. Although the team’s newest receiver has seen limited targets due to the talent on Atlanta’s offense, he’s made the most of his chances. In turn, fantasy football owners are left either consistently starting Ridley, or debating putting him in their lineup each week.

Let’s take a look at Ridley’s outlook as the 2018 season rolls along, including a few matchups which jump off the page.

Calvin Ridley’s Fantasy Football Outlook

The home stretch of the Falcons’ 2018 schedule features matchups with the following:

Week 9: Washington Redskins

Week 10: Cleveland Browns

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Week 13: Baltimore Ravens

Week 14: Green Bay Packers

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Among that list, only three teams rank in the top-10 of the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed per game (Cowboys, Ravens, Packers). Every other matchup is an average or above average spot for Ridley and the Falcons passing attack.

While the former Alabama star has competition for touches, if he can consistently see 5-8 targets per game down the homestretch of 2018, he’ll be a player to target. Whether you have him on your roster or are considering trading for him, Ridley has a bright fantasy outlook moving forward. He’s also a strong daily fantasy football target on almost a weekly basis.

And as far as dynasty leagues go, if you came out of your rookie draft with Ridley, then you should be feeling pretty good currently.

