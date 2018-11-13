TheBillRussell

@RealBillRussell

Just heard the horrible news about @BrooklynNets @CarisLeVert devastating leg injury against the @Timberwolves Our prayers are with him 🙏🏾Wishing him a swift recovery! @nba

 

DWade

@DwyaneWade

I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert!

kuz

@kylekuzma

Prayers up for @CarisLeVert ….was killing this year too smh 🙏

 

Enes Kanter

@Enes_Kanter

🙏😔 @CarisLeVert

Prayers Up…

 · Fort Lee, NJ

Chris Paul

@CP3

Prayers out to @CarisLeVert!!! Been watchin him play this season and I’ve loved every bit of it! Hate to see him get injured 🙏🏾

Kevin Love

@kevinlove

Prayers for Caris LeVert. Hate to see this. Having a hell of a season. Keep strong 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

Cedi Osman

@cediosman

Prayers up to @CarisLeVert ! Get well soon 🙏🏻

Trevor Booker

@35_Fitz

Hate to see that happen to Caris! Was having such a great season.

Ron Baker

@RonBaker31

Caris, stay strong brother 🙏🏽

 · Manhattan, NY

NEW YORK KNICKS

@nyknicks

One city, one love. Prayers up @CarisLeVert 🙏

Brooklyn Nets

@BrooklynNets

🙏 Caris 🙏

CJ McCollum

@CJMcCollum

Prayers up for @CarisLeVert . Man was out there really serving daily 🙏🏽

Zaza Pachulia

@zaza27

Prayers for @CarisLeVert. Hope to see you on the court soon young fella. Stay positive.

Jordan Clarkson

@JordanClarksons

prayers up @CarisLeVert !! speedy recovery bro!!

Pau Gasol

@paugasol

Speedy recovery @CarisLeVert! Your career is just starting and I look forward to seeing you continue to play at a high level when you are ready to get back on the court. 💪🏼

Michigan Men’s Basketball

@umichbball

Our thoughts & prayers are with @CarisLeVert tonight@JohnBeilein & the ENTIRE Michigan Basketball Family is with you.

NBPA

@TheNBPA

Prayers up to @CarisLeVert for a speedy recovery. 🙏

Come back even stronger champ💪.

Eric Gordon

@TheofficialEG10

@CarisLeVert I feel for this man. Was having an incredible year. Praying for u dude 🙌🏽.

 · Denver, CO

Tyler Ennis

@TylerEnnis

Speedy Recovery to @CarisLeVert 🙏🏼

Damyean Dotson🕴🏾

@wholeteamDot

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @CarisLeVert
SPEEDY RECOVERY