Brooklyn Nets forward, Caris LeVert hurt his leg in a gruesome injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With less than four seconds left in the first half of the Nets’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert leaped into the air in an attempt to block a fast break layup.

LeVert’s fell hard on his right leg and held his leg in noticeable pain. Levert was carted off the court on a stretcher.

Levert, 24, was having a monster season for the Brooklyn Nets. He entered this evening’s contest against the T-Wolves shooting 48 %.

Around this time last season, LeVert was averaging 10 PPG.

This season?

The former Michigan Wolverine is averaging 20 PPG, 3.9 APG and 4.6 RPG.

LeVert has caught the eyes of the NBA’s elite, too. “Caris LeVert is tough,” said Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr.

“He’s a slasher, ball-handler. He can get into the paint. He’s big, so he can finish in the paint.”

“He has absolutely turned the corner in year three,” Nets play-by-play broadcaster, Ian Eagle told Chicago’s D & Davis Show’s Ken Davis and Demonze Spruiel.

The 20th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert was drafted by the Indiana Pacers and promptly shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in a draft day deal that sent Thaddeus Young to the Pacers.

Some basketball purists scratched their heads on that move.

“They expressed interest me,” LeVert told me shortly after being drafted by Brooklyn in 2016.

“I’m a midwest guy so I’m not that far away. I’m excited to get to know the city.”

Fast forward to 2018, earlier this fall, Brooklyn declined a Timberwolves inquiry to include LeVert in trade talks involving Jimmy Butler.

That’s loyalty, that’s patience.

“We all had a sense he was going to be really good because his preseason was really good,” Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

“His practice time this offseason was really good. He’s reached another level of understanding of the league, understanding of himself. He understands the pace of the game better.”

That trust by the coach manifested itself with the confidence of the player.

