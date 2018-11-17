‘Most Likely’ Carmelo Anthony Lands With Eastern Conference Team?

While we don’t have a clear-cut landing spot for Carmelo Anthony after his release from the Houston Rockets happens, things are already taking shape. Anthony won’t be waived immediately by the team, but when he does, Sean Deveney of Sporting News has pegged the Miami Heat as his likely landing spot.

Per Hoop Central:

The Miami Heat are the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony, per @SeanDeveney. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2018

This doesn’t come as a major surprise considering the Heat were on the shortlist of teams which originally came to light. As ESPN’s Marc J. Spears and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor revealed, the potential list included the Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers, Heat, Blazers, Pelicans, and Sixers are said to have interest in Carmelo Anthony if he is waived by the Houston Rockets, per @KevinOConnorNBA/@MarcJSpearsESPN. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 14, 2018

Carmelo Anthony’s Potential Fit With Heat

Any team who adds Anthony is doing so with the hope that he’s able to adapt as a role player, which he’s struggled with at times over the past two years. With the Heat, they already boast a fair amount of depth and have 11 players who average 15 or more minutes per game. Along with that, they’ve yet to get James Johnson and Dion Waiters back from injury.

If Anthony does sign with Miami, there’s a very real reason to believe he could wind up seeing the fewest minutes per game to this point in his career. Up until this season, the 34-year-old had never averaged fewer than 32.1 minutes and even still saw 29.4 minutes over his 10 games with the Rockets.

It’s tough to envision Anthony playing anything remotely close to 30 minutes with a team like the Heat, who spread their playing time around to a wide range of players. Regardless, there’s always the chance Miami could tighten up the rotation a bit, especially if the veteran wound up being a good fit and was able to excel in his role there.

