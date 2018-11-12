Carson Wentz & Wife Maddie’s Wedding Video Clip Shared on Instagram

Ahead of Sunday night’s football game, Carson Wentz took a moment to share a video from his wedding day. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback shared the video as a special “throwback Thursday” post. The video shows Wentz and Oberg’s first steps as husband and wife and also shows a snippet of their first dance.

“#TBT to the first and last time I did these two things… (1) a choreographed dance & (2) Married my best friend. What a day it was!” Wentz captioned the video, which you can see above.

Wentz proposed to Oberg just after his team won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring! Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough,” Wentz tweeted on February 6. The couple tied the knot a short five months later. They used the sweet hashtag #WentzUponATime to tag photos of their special day on social media.

Since they got married in the offseason, the two were able to enjoy their honeymoon, escaping the States for Europe and exploring Greece. They also showed off their new matching tattoos which read “agape” which means “love” in Greek. You can check out the photos from their romantic trip below.

After sitting out much of the 2017 season, Wentz is looking to improve his team’s 4-4 record on Sunday night when the Eagles take on the Cowboys. Over the past six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,788 yards with a 70 percent completion rate and 13 touchdowns.

