WATCH: Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Burns Defender and Makes Wild Layup

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving gave fans a little of everything on one impressive play during Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. It was about as vintage Kyrie as NBA fans have seen and was tough not to love while watching. He even gave us a glimpse of his inner Uncle Drew on the play which featured impressive handles and a superb finish at the rim.

Courtesy of the team’s official Twitter:

This was a thing of beauty and honestly, Irving almost made it look too easy. After first leaving the Nuggets defender in the dust, he slowed up just enough to take a bit of contact in order to get the foul and finish with sweet touch high off the glass.

Kyrie Irving’s Impressive Start to November

Although Kyrie had a slow start to the season, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game through October, he’s hit the ground running in November. The 26-year-old guard has taken over in a few key moments and through three games has now posted 26 or more points twice.

He began the month with a 28-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks which resulted in the Celtics knocking off arguably the current best team in the Eastern Conference. He’s also shooting over 50 percent from the field for the month and a scorching 50-plus percent from 3-point range as well.

It seems Irving has knocked off the rust from the injury which ended his 2017-18 season. He’s back to playing like his old self and the Celtics are surely hoping it leads to more marks in the win column as the season rolls on.

