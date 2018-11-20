Twitter Loved Every Minute of Chiefs vs. Rams Wild Shootout

The NFL gave fans a treat on Monday Night Football in Week 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams squared off in primetime. With a pregame betting total of 63 points, it was expected there would be fireworks throughout the night. But whatever anyone thought would happen, the reality far exceeded those expectations on this night.

There were long touchdowns, lead changes, defensive scores, a ton of yards, and everything else you could possibly imagine. The game sent social media into a complete frenzy from very early on and things never slowed down. With the score tied at 23 entering halftime, there were touchdowns all throughout the second half, only adding to the fun.

Let’s check out some of the best reactions to the incredible Monday night game between two of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses.

Fans Go Wild on Twitter Over Chiefs vs. Rams

Twitter is so damn fun when there is something crazy happening in live sports. This #Rams–#Chiefs game is BONKERS and after every big play there are 10 amazing and hilarious. The #MNF announcers are still atrocious though. — J. Walter Weatherman (@JWWeatherman) November 20, 2018

This Rams/Chiefs game is the best game I have ever watched in my life — Matthew Florida (@mflowrider27) November 20, 2018

I'm not even a fan of either team, but this game has been the most entertaining this season by far! #MNF #Rams #Chiefs #nfl — Brett Reece (@Brett_M_Reece) November 20, 2018

It’s Literally Like a Video Game

Watching this Chiefs vs Rams game is like watching a game of NFL Blitz. Gamebreakers and everything — Brian Arcarese (@JRich111213) November 20, 2018

Lmaoo so Chiefs & Rams playin Madden basically — 2011 YG (@YoungKeefy) November 20, 2018

After the Rams Took the Lead Back . . . Again in 4th Quarter

This is like when you change the clock settings in Madden to actual 10min Qtrs… The Rams & Chiefs have no defenses. https://t.co/EYRzPplftb — Sean Vosq (@SeanVosq) November 20, 2018

Patrick Mahomes Throws Interception With 1:18 Left

In the time it took me to fill my glass of wine: 1. #Rams take the lead

2. #Chiefs take the lead

3. Rams RE-TAKE the lead This is getting hard to keep up with. #MNF — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) November 20, 2018

Yea you can sign me up for a Chiefs/Rams Super Bowl — Dame (@DameWrights) November 20, 2018

Chiefs Final Chance Ends on Mahomes Interception

That has to be one of the best regular season games ever. My god that was fun. #NFL #Chiefs #Rams — Noah McFadden (@noah_mcfadden) November 20, 2018

I’d gladly pay $19.99 to see a Chiefs-Rams Super Bowl instead of Tiger-Phil on Friday. — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 20, 2018

Feels like the Rams and Chiefs have earned their bye weeks. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 20, 2018

Rams Take 54-51 Win

In a game that featured 105 total points and four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, the battle between two Super Bowl contenders didn’t let down. Both quarterbacks threw for over 400 yards, with Patrick Mahomes racking up 478 and Jared Goff totaling 313. They combined to toss 10 touchdowns as well, with the Chiefs quarterback throwing six of them.

Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill had a huge game with 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns while Travis Kelce went for 127 yards and one touchdown. Chris Conley and Kareem Hunt caught Mahomes’ two other touchdowns. On the Rams side, it was Brandin Cooks leading the way by hauling in 8-of-12 targets for 107 yards while Gerald Everett (twice), Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds all found the end zone.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

