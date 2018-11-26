Chris Paul Injury: Latest on Rockets Guard & Timeline for Return

The Houston Rockets followed up a five-game win streak by dropping back-to-back games recently. Their latest loss came to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was with All-Star guard Chris Paul sidelined, as he was dealing with a leg injury. With the Rockets now looking to rebound on Monday night against the Washington Wizards, it seems Paul won’t be in the mix for this game either.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni revealed the news that he, along with Gerald Green (ankle) would both be out, per The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

Chris Paul and Gerald Green will not play tonight, Mike D’Antoni confirms. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) November 26, 2018

This means Paul will miss his fourth game of the season to this point, as he was sidelined for a two-game stretch earlier in the year. The Rockets fell in both of those games, with the first coming on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers and the second to the Utah Jazz at home. On the year, the Rockets are now 0-3 when Paul is not in the lineup and 9-6 when he plays.

Latest on Chris Paul’s Injury and Timeline

There actually hasn’t been much provided about Paul’s status and it seems he’s as close to the definition of “day-to-day” as one can be. As Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle cited, the Rockets guard’s injury has been called a “sore left leg.” He was originally expected to sit out the last game against the Cavaliers as a rest day, but that didn’t prove to be the reason.

Following Monday’s game, the Rockets have a day off before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The team will then have a back-to-back over the weekend, as they head on the road game to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday followed by a home matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

While nothing is set in stone currently, there’s reason to believe Paul’s injury isn’t overly serious, as he was questionable for most of the day Monday. He should be able to return to the lineup either Wednesday or in one of the two games this weekend. We’ll be sure to update as any additional information is provided.

