College Football Odds: Championship Week Betting Lines & Trends

Many college football fans don’t like the University of Alabama because of the arrogance of head coach Nick Saban, but more the fact that the Tide are just so good it’s almost not fair to the rest of the country. Alabama is the only school to reach all four versions of the College Football Playoff.

Well, bad news Tide haters: Top-ranked Alabama is almost surely heading back to the national semifinals even were it to lose to No. 4 Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game from Atlanta. The only realistic way that Alabama wouldn’t be playoff-bound would be something like a 50-point loss. Does anyone think that’s possible?

Georgia nearly upset the Tide in last year’s national title game, but a then-largely unknown freshman quarterback named Tua Tagovailoa led a big second-half comeback for the overtime win. Tua will likely be your 2018 Heisman winner, and the Tide are 13.5-point favorites this time on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. They have won four straight against Georgia, which will be back in the playoff with a victory – and might even with a close loss depending on what happens elsewhere.

The only other conference to have at least one participant in every College Football Playoff is the ACC, and that figures to continue because Clemson is a 27-point favorite in the conference title game from Charlotte against newcomer Pittsburgh. The Panthers have covered six of their past seven overall and upset Clemson in their only previous meeting as ACC members.

The season is over for No. 3 and unbeaten Notre Dame, which is in the playoff. If we presume that Alabama and Clemson win to get in, that leaves one spot. It would likely go to either No. 5 Oklahoma or No. 6 Ohio State if they win Saturday.

The Sooners are 7.5-point favorites in the Big 12 title game from Arlington against No. 9 Texas, which handed OU its only loss of the season back on October 6 from the Cotton Bowl, 48-45. Oklahoma fired its defensive coordinator after that game. The Longhorns have covered six straight in the series.

OU needs to win as impressively as possible to impress the committee, and so do the Buckeyes, who are 14.5-point favorites in the Big Ten Championship Game from Indianapolis against No. 21 Northwestern. The Wildcats are 0-6 straight up and 1-5 ATS in the past six in that series.

Should Oklahoma and Ohio State both lose, then Georgia could get into the national semifinals even with a loss to Alabama as long as it’s competitive. The Pac-12 has no shot at a playoff team.

