College Football Odds: Week 11 Betting Lines & Trends

It’s starting to look more and more like the 2018 college football regular season is simply a formality as will be the national semifinals in the College Football Playoff. Alabama and Clemson appear to be on a tier above everyone else.

Week 11 is likely the last ranked team either will face ahead of a conference title game. The No. 1 Tide were supposed to be challenged this past Saturday at then-No. 4 LSU, but Alabama won easily 29-0 to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Bama hosts No. 18 Mississippi State this weekend.

Nice enough team, the Bulldogs, but they aren’t winning in Tuscaloosa and are 24-point underdogs on the Week 11 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Alabama has won the past 10 in the series by nearly 22 points per game.

Could be a letdown game for No. 12 Kentucky after losing at home to Georgia in Week 10 in arguably the biggest football game in UK history with a trip to the SEC title game on the line. The Wildcats are 6-point road favorites at Tennessee. The Vols have won the past 11 at home in the series by an average of 23 points per game.

No. 2 Clemson has won its past four games by at least 34 points each and would clinch a fourth straight trip to the ACC title game with a victory at No. 17 Boston College, which has been a huge surprise this year on the back of All-American running back A.J. Dillon. The Tigers are 20-point betting favorites and on a seven-game winning streak in the series, by an average of 20 points per game.

One of the nation’s biggest disappointments also resides in the ACC and that’s Florida State at 4-5. The Seminoles have reached a bowl game in an NCAA-record 36 straight years but that’s in major jeopardy – especially as FSU seems likely to fall to 4-6 on Saturday night as an 18-point underdog at pseudo-ACC member and third-ranked Notre Dame. The Noles have won the past three in the series.

The top matchup in the Big Ten is No. 8 Ohio State at No. 24 Michigan State as the Buckeyes look to keep their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive. An MSU win would help bitter rival Michigan all but clinch the East Division (we feel comfortable saying Michigan will win Saturday at -39 at Rutgers).

The Spartans are 3.5-point underdogs and have lost the past six at home against the Buckeyes (1-5 ATS).

