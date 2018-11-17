College Football Odds: Week 12 Betting Lines & Trends

The SEC might be the nation’s top college football conference, but boy do the teams there schedule some ridiculous opponents. Because SEC teams play just eight conference games, that means most schools schedule two cupcakes each season. Almost every SEC school is playing one in Week 12 ahead of rivalry weekend in Week 13.

Here are the types of matchups in the conference this Saturday, and of course all the SEC teams are home because that’s how they cash in: No. 1 Alabama (-51) vs. The Citadel; No. 7 LSU (-42.5) vs. Rice; Auburn (-28) vs. Liberty; No. 5 Georgia (-41.5) vs. UMass. You get the picture. The SEC schools will just get their starters a few series and then a seat on the bench.

Likely the most interesting conference in Week 12 is the ACC. Florida State is a 1.5-point home underdog on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against No. 20 Boston College. In the grand scheme of things, that means little as neither FSU nor BC can win the ACC Atlantic Division – Clemson already has. However, a loss by the Seminoles all but ends their NCAA-record streak of 36 straight bowl appearances. They have won seven of the past eight against the Eagles.

Pittsburgh could clinch a spot in the ACC title game for the first time in school history with a win at Wake Forest, and the Panthers are 7-point betting favorites at sportsbooks. They have covered their past five games overall.

No. 2 Clemson is -28.5 against Duke in what could be a trap game for the Tigers with their Atlantic Division title clinched and a game against rival South Carolina next week. The Blue Devils have lost their past six at Clemson by nearly 30 points per game.

While Duke isn’t likely to shake up the College Football Playoff with an upset win, it’s possible that ACC school and No. 12 Syracuse could disrupt the national semifinals if it could knock off No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. The Irish are 10-point favorites and will welcome back starting QB Ian Book from a one-game injury absence. Notre Dame is 8-1 in its past nine games against ACC teams according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Could the nation’s longest winning streak of 22 straight games be in jeopardy? That belongs to No. 11 Central Florida, which hosts AAC rival and No. 24 Cincinnati in the ABC prime-time game Saturday – which tells you how weak the overall schedule is this weekend. The Knights are -7.5 and are winning games by nearly 23 points per game during that 22-game run.

