Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Compares His ‘God-Given Talent’ to LeBron James

The NBA has LeBron James as it’s clear-cut superstar and face of the league. When it comes to getting release on routes as a wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher Amari Cooper is the NFL’s own version LeBron, at least in his eyes. Obviously, Cooper didn’t go as far as saying he’s the NFL’s next Hall-of-Famer but did toss out the comparison as a way to evaluate his routes.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed in a recent breakdown of the route-running from the young pass-catcher:

Amari Cooper on the release he gets on his routes: “It’s not hard for me to do obviously b/c I have the natural God-given talent to do it…It’s like asking LeBron if it's hard for him to dunk a ball. It's easy…It’s just second nature. I don’t really look at it that closely.” https://t.co/7FuPFFmEBi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2018

Cooper, who’s certainly not lacking confidence, seems to be feeling good about the start of his NFL career. Specifically, things seem to be going well with the Cowboys after a rocky start to the season with the Oakland Raiders. Following a hit-or-miss first few games of 2018 in Oakland, he’s been rolling right along as Dak Prescott’s new go-to wide receiver.

Amari Cooper’s Strong Start With Cowboys

Even if we’re just talking about release on routes, I’m not quite ready to say that Cooper and LeBron have the same “God-given talent,” but the Cowboys receiver has done some good things. Over his first two games with the team, Cooper has caught 11-of-18 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown. He’s hoping to keep the consistent play rolling after posting just two games with more than 17 yards in the Raiders’ first six this season.

The Cowboys acquired Cooper for a first-round draft pick, so they’re obviously hoping to keep him long term. He’s currently under contract through 2019, although next season is the option on his rookie deal. Cooper, 24, is set to make just under $14 million next season (per Over The Cap) so it could make sense for the Cowboys to work out an extension with him sooner than later.

