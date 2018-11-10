Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Is ‘Trying to Embarrass You,’ Says Cornerback

The newest member of the Dallas Cowboys had a solid debut in Week 9, although Amari Cooper’s production wasn’t enough to result in a victory. The former Oakland Raiders wide receiver was acquired in exchange for a first-round pick and was targeted early and often by Dak Prescott.

Cooper wrapped up his debut by catching 5-of-8 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown. Cowboys fans were left impressed with the 24-year-old’s play, and apparently, his teammates love what they’ve seen as well. Specifically, cornerback Jourdan Lewis called Cooper a “silent killer” while praising his new teammate, as Jori Epstein of USA TODAY revealed.

“It’s like you don’t know what to expect, but he’s trying to knock your head off. He’s trying to embarrass you. And that’s a good thing.” Epstein quoted.

While the Cowboys lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-14 in a disappointing primetime game, Cooper offered a reason for optimism on the offensive outlook. The Cowboys passing game has struggled mightily this season, and while there’s still a ton of room for improvement, it’s at least trending upward.

Amari Cooper’s Outlook

If Cooper does remain with the Cowboys long term, he’ll be a focal point of the offense. The trio of Prescott, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott could potentially be a force in the very near future. There’s been some concern over both Prescott and Cooper at various points during their young careers, but based on upside alone, the potential is unquestionably there.

Time will tell, but while Dallas has a run-first offensive gameplan, Elliott’s all-around talent could go a long way towards helping Cooper thrive. If that’s the case, and it happens soon, the first-round pick the Cowboys traded may wind up being at the middle-to-bottom of the first round. It’s safe to say fans would call that a major win in the eyes of the front office and fanbase.

