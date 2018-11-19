Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence: ‘We’re One of the Best Defenses’ in NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have quite a bit to feel good about following their road victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was a win which moved them to 5-5 on the season and leaves the team in prime position for a playoff push and a run at the NFC East title. The recent turn of events is a far cry from what we saw from this team coming out of the bye week, as the Cowboys lost in ugly fashion to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

After the Cowboys’ win over the Falcons, it was the defense who likely walked with a bit of extra swagger. They excelled against a superb group led by Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Tevin Coleman and other playmakers in Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu, to name a few. And following the 22-19 win, star pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence joined Steve Torre and Bill Lekas on SiriusXM’s The Sunday Drive to talk about it.

One thing which stood out was his comments on the Cowboys defense.

“We knew coming into this game they had a high-scoring offense and all,” Lawrence, who had a sack-and-a-half, told Steve Torre and Bill Lekas on The Sunday Drive. “But we knew we’re one of the best defenses in the league right now, so it was really going to be a matchup and we just put more pressure on our offense to rack up points, which they did.

Cowboys’ Defensive Performance vs. Falcons

Not only did Dallas hold a strong Falcons offense to just 19 points, but Ryan’s lone touchdown pass didn’t come until down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Along those same lines, the 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones kept the All-Pro receiver from having a somewhat mediocre day. He finished with six catches for 118 yards and one score but didn’t have a ton of room to work with throughout the game.

Lawrence’s play specifically was superb, considering he racked up five tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. His constant pressure made life tough for the Falcons offensive line and forced Ryan into throws he didn’t want to make.

The Cowboys now have a short week and a big NFC East matchup with the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.

