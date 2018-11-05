Titans vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) made a bold declaration when the organization acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a first-round draft pick on October 22; the move signaled Dallas believes it can win now.

Whether they are right or wrong will truly be fascinating to watch. The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) as Week 9 action concludes with Monday Night Football.

Preview

Most people balked when they found out Jones was willing to deal a first-round pick for Cooper, but ultimately it may not necessarily be a bad trade for the Cowboys. Cooper is just 24 years old, and was elected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons. Despite reported issues with weight gain and motivation, Cooper still showed flashes of explosiveness this season in Oakland.

Also, Cooper joins a roster significantly more talented than Oakland’s. It is evident Jon Gruden and Mark Davis clearly punted on 2018 with eyes on Vegas. Already, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Cooper will play a “significant amount.”

While Derek Carr looks to have clearly regressed after a shoulder injury knocked him out late in the 2016 season, Dak Prescott seems he has enough talent where when surrounded by more, he could benefit and flourish more. In a situation with a better offensive line — on paper, at least — as well as All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott, 2018 first-round pick Michael Gallup, there will be an opportunity for Cooper to get his career back on track.

Dallas will be without defensive end David Irving, who injured his foot in practice this week. Irving is expected out multiple weeks.

The Titans’ offense has been borderline dreadful this season, and there are doubts starting to creep up about Marcus Mariota’s future with the team. Mariota is only averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt, and eclipsed 200 yards only twice this season — he has also had to deal with a recurring elbow injury.

Good news, though, as wide receiver Corey Davis will play in Week 9. Davis was listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but is good to go for the Titans. He will be needed, as cornerback Byron Jones likely patrols the outside, making Davis’ inside route-running important.

After a promising 3-1 start, Tennessee dropped three straight games heading into their bye last week, signaling trouble with first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. With a loss, the Titans will fall 2.5 games behind the Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South, with the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) creeping not far behind.