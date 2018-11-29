Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Rumors: Who Is Cowboys QB Dating?

Dak Prescott has been notoriously quiet on his dating life and does not appear to have a serious girlfriend at this time. Prescott has most recently been linked to Estrella Nouri per Terez Owens, who reported the actress was spotted at a Cowboys game earlier this season.

“Estrella was sitting with all of Dak’s friends at the game, I saw her there with my own eyes. Dak got her the tickets for the game,” Terez Owens reported citing an anonymous source.

Nouri has appeared in a variety of television shows and films including the following list: 2 Broke Girls, Entourage, Queen Sugar and Shadow Wolves. Nouri did post a photo on Instagram where she appears to be on the field at AT&T Stadium after a Cowboys game.

Prescott’s Instagram is full of posts about football along with some of the causes he supports. It will be interesting to see if photos of Prescott and Nouri surface.

Here’s a rundown of Prescott’s dating history.

Prescott Was Spotted With Fitness Coach Lindsay Davis Over the Summer

As the Cowboys quarterback, Prescott is constantly in the spotlight but tries to keep who he is dating away from the public eye. Reports this summer linked Prescott to health and lifestyle coach Lindsay Davis, who was spotted with him in the Bahamas.

The two were seen running on the beach together this summer but given Davis’ line of work this does not necessarily mean they were dating. Prescott appears to have been in a few different relationships since joining the Cowboys, but does not talk publicly about who he is dating. The two were following each other on Instagram.

Davis often posts fitness tips and motivational quotes on Instagram like the one below.

“Strength is not easily defined. And fear is a lie. Do not be defined by your failures, but instead be defined by your ability to overcome,” Davis posted on Instagram.

Davis also offers specific health and fitness tips to help her followers.

The answer is simple – it’s that I have prioritized health and fitness as one of the most important things in my life. Meaning, each and every day I dedicate time to focus on it. Yes, there are definitely other things that have changed: I rarely eat out and cook most of my food at home (fueling my body with clean eats), and I rarely drink or go out and party, so in turn I get tons of rest and sleep (which is so important for muscle recovery, and I’m soaking up tons of serotonin 💁🏼) All of these things have a domino affect on one another, allowing me to have a clear mind, and a well maintained physique, so that every day I can continue to bring my best to everything I put my heart into. Consistency is the 🔑.

Prescott Was Previously Dating Yasmine Nicole

Prescott was previously dating Yasmine Nicole. Over the summer, Nicole opened up about her relationship with Prescott during a question and answer session on Instagram stories.

“Nothin “happened”. Bad timing I guess? He is a great guy but we are both young & working on our careers. He will always be a friend to me & someone I care for. Love his friends & family and everything he stands for and want the best for him,” Nicole posted per Terez Owens.

The Cowboys Quarterback Was Linked to Former University of Arizona Cheerleader Rosette Abud

Back in March, Prescott was seen with former Arizona cheerleader Rosette Abud, who now works as the Director of Growth, Latin America for the Koya Project. The Koya Project provides a brief bio on Abud’s work experience.

While building her professional career, Rosette has always maintained a strong sense of philanthropic service with a focus on underserved children. As an active board member on the El Rio Vecinos Young Professionals, she has helped raise over $300,000 for emergency dental care for children. She volunteers countless hours in support of various initiatives such as the Children’s Back to School Immunization Event. As Head of Growth and Vice President of a social media start up venture, Rosette Abud, drives the strategic vision of marketing and public relations. She is responsible for expanding user base while empowering and encouraging them to spread kindness consciously. Rosette graduated from the University of Arizona earning a Bachelors Degree in Communications with Minors in Criminal Justice and Spanish. In addition to her rigorous academic commitment, she completed an athletic career as a 4-Year Member and Social Chair of the Wildcats Cheerleading Program. During her free time, Rosette enjoys athletic activities and challenging herself and inspiring others in their health and wellness journeys.

Prescott Continues to Draw Inspiration From the Death of His Mother

While Prescott remains quiet about his dating life, the Cowboys quarterback has been open about how much his mother Peggy Prescott impacted his life. Prescott’s mother died of cancer on November 3, 2013.

“It’s Been 5 years, But I know You are Forever with Me! Thank you for your Love and Sacrifices!” Prescott recently posted on Instagram.

Prescott also posted a photo of his mother on behalf of a cancer awareness group Ready Raise Rise.

“One more month left to join the Pic Your Power challenge. Making my mom proud on and off the football field gives me the power to rise up against #cancer. Show me how you do the same by submitting a photo and help raise funds for advocacy groups. Visit ReadyRaiseRise.com. #sponsored #ReadyRaiseRise,” Prescott posted.