Warriors DeMarcus Cousins: F*** Stephen A. Smith

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith boldly predicted this summer that the Los Angeles Lakers would make it to the 2019 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors

And DeMarcus Cousins is not phased. “I don’t really care,” Cousins told me. “F*** this Stephen A. Smith, I don’t care about that.”

For the record, Stephen A. Smith said that the Lakers should get to the Conference Finals and lose to Golden State.

A four-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, there’s a lot of pressure for Cousins to succeed this season.

Cousins is coming off of a serious Achilles’ injury and has not played a game since tearing his left Achilles tendon on Jan. 26.

Boogie recenetly targeted a return “sometime after Christmas,” per Mercury News reporter Logan Murdock.

Boogie tells me that he’s excited to make a return because the Warriors are a stacked team full of intelligent guys. “I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball,” he said.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are still on the roster, after all. “All of us know how to play the game of basketball,” said Cousins.