Brooklyn Nets Injury Update: Will DeMarre Carroll Make His Season Debut?

DeMarre Carroll has only played two games in 2018 and has spent the rest of the year nursing an ankle injury. But it seems he’ll make his long-awaited return in tonight’s matchup against the Nuggets–Bryan Lewis of the New York Post has reported that Carroll is ready and excited to make his season debut.

DeMarre Carroll said he expects to be able to play tomorrow at the #Nuggets and is excited to make his season debut. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 8, 2018

Before his injury, Carroll averaged close to 14 points per game in about 30 minutes of play. He is a good presence on the boards as well, grabbing close to 7 rebounds per game.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” Carroll said. “These guys are playing great, I’m just trying to come in and help them improve more.”

The Nets face off against the Nuggets tonight at 7:00 pm MST/9:00 pm EST.

