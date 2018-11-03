WATCH: Devin White Targeting Hit That Caused Alabama 1st Half Suspension

LSU’s top linebacker Devin White will be suspended for the first half of the Tigers matchup with Alabama after being called for targeting against Mississippi State. Targeting calls result in being ejected from the current game and a suspension from the first half of the following game.

The call has generated a lot of buzz as many feel it was unwarranted. A strong argument can be made that White should have been called for roughing the passer rather than targeting. While both are penalites, a roughing the passer call would have allowed White to stay in the game. Instead, White will have to watch his teammates take on Alabama in the first half.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron avoiding saying too much right after the LSU-Mississippi State game noting he wanted to watch a replay of the hit.

“I’ve got to look at it,” Oregeron told 247 Sports. “The call was the call. They said they reviewed it and said it was definitely targeting. The hit on Devin, I’ve got to look at it. We can’t use our helmets. Targeting is targeting. The rule is, you can’t lead with your head.”

Days later, Orgeron admitted he felt the call should have been overturned and hopes there can be changes made to the targeting rule. LSU tried to appeal the ruling, but there is currently no appeal process for targeting calls.

“This my bring some light to the subject and hopefully us coaches can get together and demand that this thing get looked at,” Orgeron told NOLA.com. “Maybe this thing can change…I’m all for it, but I think it should have been overturned, it should not have been called targeting.”



#FreeDevinWhite Billboards Were Put Up Near SEC Headquarters

‘Free Devin White’ billboards are nice, but officiating the real issue https://t.co/u9ObM76u0p pic.twitter.com/8T2MeAqH1C — LSU Football Report 🏈 (@LSUReport) October 25, 2018

Many LSU fans have rallied around White, and a #FreeDevinWhite Go Fund Me page was started. The group exceeded their $4,150 goal by raising more than $6,000 to buy a billboard in Birmingham, Alabama, the home of SEC headquarters.

Here’s how the NCAA defines targeting in the rule book per SB Nation.

No player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent (See Note 2 below) with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting (See Note 1 below). When in question, it is a foul (Rules 2-27-14 and 9-6). (A.R. 9-1-4-I-VI) Note 1: “Targeting” means that a player takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball. Some indicators of targeting include but are not limited to: Launch—a player leaving his feet to attack an opponent by an upward and forward thrust of the body to make forcible contact in the head or neck area

A crouch followed by an upward and forward thrust to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area, even though one or both feet are still on the ground

Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area

Lowering the head before attacking by initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.

White is slated to play against Alabama in the second half. Do you think White should have been called for targeting? Let us know in the comments section below.

