Report: Dez Bryant Suffers Potential Torn Achilles at Saints Practice

The excitement surrounding Dez Bryant’s return to the NFL may have just taken a brutal and unfortunate turn. Just days after Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting he may have suffered a torn Achilles at practice.
It’s simply a brutal blow for Bryant, who worked his way back and landed with a team he seemingly was excited to be a part of. NFL Network’s Jane Slater followed up the original report by stating it happened when he was coming out of a routine route.
Obviously, Bryant still has to undergo the MRI to find out the full severity of the injury. As if the situation was tough enough to hear for the Saints wideout, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that it came on the final play of practice.
Dez Bryant’s Offseason & Saints Contract
There’s no way to sugarcoat how this would impact the 30-year-old receiver. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, Bryant was patient in his pursuit of a new home. While there seemed to originally be some thought he could return to the Cowboys, that didn’t prove to be the case.
As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, Bryant signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $1.75 million which is pro-rated. He can earn up to $500,000 in “reception incentives” as a part of the deal.
