Report: Dez Bryant Suffers Potential Torn Achilles at Saints Practice

The excitement surrounding Dez Bryant’s return to the NFL may have just taken a brutal and unfortunate turn. Just days after Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting he may have suffered a torn Achilles at practice.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

It’s simply a brutal blow for Bryant, who worked his way back and landed with a team he seemingly was excited to be a part of. NFL Network’s Jane Slater followed up the original report by stating it happened when he was coming out of a routine route.

Sources informed tell me Dez Bryant was coming out of a routine route when it happened. This is sickening for a guy who waited so long for the right fit https://t.co/Pb2tKVdBP0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 9, 2018

Obviously, Bryant still has to undergo the MRI to find out the full severity of the injury. As if the situation was tough enough to hear for the Saints wideout, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that it came on the final play of practice.

Dez Bryant’s Offseason & Saints Contract

There’s no way to sugarcoat how this would impact the 30-year-old receiver. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, Bryant was patient in his pursuit of a new home. While there seemed to originally be some thought he could return to the Cowboys, that didn’t prove to be the case.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, Bryant signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $1.75 million which is pro-rated. He can earn up to $500,000 in “reception incentives” as a part of the deal.

The #Saints signed WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal worth $1.75M max, pro-rated, source said. Bryant can earn $500K in reception incentives in the deal, making it worth up to $1M for the last 8 games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2018

READ NEXT: Cowboys Eyeing Amari Cooper Contract Extension?

