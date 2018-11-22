Dez Bryant’s Injury: When Will Saints WR Return to Play Again?

Dez Bryant’s career took a disappointing turn when he suffered an Achilles injury after making a mid-season NFL return. According to NFL.com, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles, and the wide receiver has a six to nine month recovery timeline. Bryant is out for the rest of the 2018 season and never got to play a snap.

All signs point to Bryant playing again in 2019 rather than retiring. Saints head coach Sean Payton noted Bryant is planning on returning to play in 2019.

“He’ll have a full recovery and I know he still plans on playing,” Payton told NFL Network.

Bryant will be a free agent again, and there are no guarantees the wide receiver will ever play for the Saints. However, NFL.com reported the team is open to his return if he is able to make a full recovery.

Sources tell NFL.com, the Saints would be open to Bryant coming back, though this is contingent upon the receiver being healthy…The Saints liked Bryant, though they knew he wasn’t in game shape and needed to lose a few pounds — perhaps that contributed to the season-ending injury. Bryant’s injury ruined a debut that had been months in the making.

Dez Bryant’s Injury Happened on the Final Play of Practice

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bryant sustained the injury on the final play of a November 9th practice. Prior to his injury, Bryant was working with route specialist David Robinson to perfect his route running for an NFL return.

“We worked a lot on his ball skills, hand-eye coordination to get his eyes and his confidence back after he put some balls on the ground last year,” Robinson explained to NFL.com. “And we started seeing a big improvement in his mindset to get him back to the player he was from 2010-2016, when he was one of the best players in the NFL. Knowing he’s not as fast as he was when he was younger, Bryant worked on route running technically to continue to get open. We started seeing more urgency at the top of his routes. The Cowboys used him only on back-shoulder faces and slants, not using his intermediate route tree. They never really spent time on it. So he spent this offseason working on his craft.”

Bryant had tweeted in early October that he still wanted to play for the Cowboys. At the time, Dallas owner Jerry Jones indicated this was not something the team was interested in exploring.

“I know I’m the one to ask in response to that,” Jones said per the Star-Telegram. “We’re friends, to say the least. I mirror feelings of that nature. It just seems like Dez is a Cowboy. But we have to look at what we’re all having to deal with and that is what’s in the best interest of the team and that’s a different story there…Trust me, if it were in our best interest, his and ours and the teams, then he would be on the field for the Cowboys. I agree where we are and his status right now. I agree with that. Is that a clear answer?”