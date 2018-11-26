Did Jimmy Butler Actually Snub Markelle Fultz after Game Winning Shot?

Ever since his outspoken practice back in the Summer with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA world will not go a single day without attempting to create Jimmy Butler drama. It’s evident that Butler hated his time in Minnesota, and didn’t get along with his teammates. But just because that’s how things went with the Timberwolves, doesn’t mean that the same outcome will happen in Philly.

Of course, that doesn’t satisfy the public though. People love a good reality show filled with drama, and sometimes the NBA can fill that void. Yes, the Jimmy Butler drama in Minnesota was exciting and entertaining, but the public didn’t have to make up that narrative. That’s what actually happened.

As for Jimmy Butler’s time in Philadelphia, everything is going so well. Unfortunately, that’s not good enough for everybody. People need Butler to be a villain. They loved when Butler saw a season-low of minutes during his first game with the team. Everybody assumed that Butler would be a ball hog. And not a single person believed that Butler wouldn’t eat Sixers’ second-year guard Markelle Fultz alive.

So far, everything has been great, but the fake narratives have already started just a couple of weeks into the Butler experience in Philly. There hasn’t been any time for Fultz and Butler to really play with each other, but Fultz has been on the Sixers’ bench for every game since he’s been shut down for the time being. And go figure, everybody still found a way to try and stir up drama between the two.

Jimmy Butler “Snubbed” Fultz?

Jimmy Butler already giving Markelle Fultz the Wiggins treatment

pic.twitter.com/DbTNAegDS7 — Lord Irv (@Irv_Do) November 26, 2018

After Jimmy Butler hit his game-winning shot in Brooklyn on Sunday night, he celebrated with his teammates on the court. You can see during the broadcast that Markelle Fultz stands beside Butler, who is talking with his teammate J.J. Redick. Fultz had his hand out ready for a high-five from Butler, but the Sixers’ star didn’t notice it and left him hanging. Or so we thought that’s what happened.

Yes, Fultz was waiting patiently to get dapped up by Butler, but the broadcast camera eventually cut away before everybody could see that Butler did acknowledge Fultz. Before anybody had another set of footage though, the video was making its rounds on Twitter, and everybody got a kick out of it. Apparently, Butler was already giving Fultz the “Andrew Wiggins Treatment.”

That’s Actually Not the Case

jimmy did not leave fultz hanging pic.twitter.com/uz7EJBgVx9 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) November 26, 2018

As it turns out, there’s another angle that clearly shows Jimmy Butler slapping hands with Fultz moments after his shot. So, for those of you who are waiting for Butler to lose his patience with Fultz, now is not the time. Not yet, at least. As Fultz continues to see a shoulder specialist and sits out of most Sixers activities, there’s no shot that Butler is going to give Fultz a hard time.

After all, Butler might not even be teamed up with Fultz for too long. If any of the speculations is true, Fultz’s short tenure in Philadelphia could end fairly soon any week now. As teams continue to call the Sixers for Fultz’s availability, it sounds like the Sixers are really open to moving the second-year guard sooner than later.

READ NEXT: Which 3 Teams Are Interested in Trading for the Sixers’ Guard, Markelle Fultz?