Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis didn’t say a ton of the Week 10 matchup against his former team. But when the game wrapped up and the Titans had defeated the New England Patriots, Lewis became somewhat of an open book pretty quickly. As NFL Network’s Michael Giardi revealed, the Titans back pulled no punches with his comments.

Is it personal, Dion Lewis? ‘hell yeah it’s personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked.” The #Titans RB very happy about beating his former team #patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 11, 2018