D’Onta Foreman Injury: When Will the Texans RB Return?

The road to NFL stardom hasn’t been great for Houston Texans second-year running back, D’Onta Foreman. The former third-round pick hasn’t had it easy at all since his rookie season ended due to a torn Achilles that he suffered last season. Ever since he’s gone down, Foreman hasn’t had the chance to return to practice. And now that we are halfway through the NFL season, Texans fans are curious as to when he will return.

There’s some good news that came on Saturday morning head of week nine. D’Onta Foreman just might return to practice next week! On Sunday, the Texans travel to Denver to take on the Broncos, which Foreman will not be a part of. After week nine, the Texans will get the week off as they were issued a late, week ten bye week for 2018.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien spoke to the media a few days ago regarding Foreman’s return and made it very clear that they were going to at least wait until after the bye week. But even with that information, there was still a chance that Foreman could wait even longer before his return in 2018. Fortunately, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has come with great news on Sunday morning, regarding Foreman’s injury status.

Is the Return Coming Soon?

Speaking of the #Texans, help is on the way. RB D’Onta Foreman, who is on the PUP list, is expected to return to practice after this game. Then his 21-day window begins as he comes back from a torn Achilles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

This is excellent news for Foreman and the Texans as they are automatically going to get a week off after their matchup against the Broncos. Although Foreman will be a longshot to play week 11, any progress is a step in the right direction as of now. At this point, Foreman is on pace to miss an entire season’s worth of games in his young career.

Last season, Foreman rushed the ball 78 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a ten game span. This season, the Texans will be hoping just to get him back so he can return to the game. It’s doubtful that there are any expectations for Foreman to have any major significance for this season. At this point, the Texans just want to make sure that he is going to be fine moving forward, as he was drafted to be the future of their backfield in 2017.