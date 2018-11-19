DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Chiefs vs. Rams Showdown

We should all thank whoever created the NFL schedule and gave us the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams matchup on Monday Night Football. After we all head back to work following the weekend, at least Monday night will offer two high-octane offenses and potentially one of the best games of the season. This game pits two of the NFL's three one-loss teams head-to-head, and may also be a preview of the Super Bowl if we're all fortunate enough.

With a great game, of course, comes plenty of solid fantasy football offerings, and as always, DraftKings showdown slates are what we'll focus on for this big game. For those who haven't played a showdown before, it's a fair amount different in terms of building lineups and how players are priced. You're simply choosing six players from the one game and have to stay under the salary cap in the process.

We're going to check out the DraftKings offerings for their showdown slate, and as usual, it features some solid options and a few unique ways to build lineups. Throughout the process of building, I'll break down the slate, my top options and of course why I built each lineup the way I did.

For this great Monday Night Football matchup, I'll create three different lineups This will include options for each different type of game on the slate. There'll be an optimal lineup which I feel good about using in a variety of spots, a 150-max option (high ceiling, more risk) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor, less risk).

When creating lineups for Showdown games there is a lot to be considered, and projected ownership of players is important. Before we take the deep dive into the specific lineups, I'll evaluate my favorite captain options, a spot which features a higher price tag but a bonus of 1.5-times the points for the player you designate there.

Before anything, here's a look at the rules of showdown games and basic concepts behind how the games work.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

Unlike a full slate with a bigger lineup, when picking only six players, you'll want to differentiate yourself as much as possible. I'll offer some thoughts on the best ways to do that, specifically with your captain choice.

Let's start there, as we have some strong captain options for the Chiefs vs. Rams matchup Monday.