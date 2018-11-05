DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Titans vs. Cowboys Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans to Jerry's World for Monday Night Football in Week 9. While the matchup itself comes with plenty of intrigue, for those football fans who aren't all that interested in either team, there's always the fantasy football aspect. As we've seen with all primetime games and multiple other NFL games, single-game fantasy slates are rapidly growing in popularity.

Specifically, DraftKings offers their showdown games and they come with some impressively-sized payouts. After a full day of fantasy football on Sunday, we can now roll right into Monday Night Football with a bit more fantasy football. This Monday's slate on the daily fantasy site features the always-popular $10 option which has a larger prize pool with $1 million guaranteed and $250,000 to first place.

As we approach the Monday night game, I'll offer up a few different lineups, picks and insight into the various options on the slate. This will include three unique lineups, one of which is the optimal (well-rounded), a 150-max option (high ceiling, boom-or-bust) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor).

It's worth noting that showdown games are quite a bit different than normal daily fantasy options. Since they cover just one game, you'll select six players from any position you want. Before we get too deep into the lineups I'll first evaluate the top captain options and names to target in that spot as well.

But even prior to that, let's dive deeper into how showdown games actually work along with the rules to make sure you're ready to roll for Monday night.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

On some showdown slates, constructing lineups that are unique can be tough. With only six players selected, you'll want to find a way to differentiate yourself from the field. The captain spot is a great way to do that, as the 1.5x points you earn there makes it an important choice. In turn, deciding between spending up or saving money on your captain will be a big decision.

First, let's start off with the top captain choices for the Titans vs. Cowboys matchup and then roll into the lineups.