Draymond Green Suspended Without Pay Will Not Play vs Hawks Tonight

Last night, the Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after Draymond Green flubbed the final play in fourth-quarter regulation. The missed opportunity led to a heated argument between Green and his teammate Kevin Durant causing the team to lose focus, chemistry, and ultimately the game.

Now, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green will not be playing in tonight’s Warriors home game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green has officially been suspended without pay and will face a fine of approximately $120,480 according to NBA insider, Bobby Marks, who revealed this information via social media. Check out Marks’ Tweet below.

The Draymond Green one game team suspension will cost the forward $120,480. This is a team issued suspension and the Warriors will not receive a luxury tax credit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 13, 2018

So What Happens To Draymond Green’s Fine Money?

What happens with team issued fine money? Full discretion of the team. The money can either be donated to a charity or it will go into the bonus pool for at the end of the season. The bonus pool is usually used for staff who don’t get a playoff share. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 13, 2018

According to ESPN, NBA Insider, Bobby Marks, the Golden State Warriors have the free will to do what they please with the acquired funds as long as it doesn’t land in Draymond Green’s pockets. According to Marks’ Tweet, the fine money could either be donated to a charity of their choice or added to a bonus pool utilized at the end of the season.

At least, it’s good to know that all of this fine money we see acquired from players throughout the NBA season goes to a good cause.

