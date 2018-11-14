Draymond Green Trade: Odds Favor Warriors Star Going to L.A. If Dealt

The Draymond Green-Kevin Durant feud doesn’t seem to be cooling off just yet. Things got heated Monday night after Green’s decision not to pass to Durant at the end of regulation. He instead drove down the court and eventually turned the ball over, leading to the game going to overtime where the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The on-court altercation between the two teammates has taken center stage all day with rumors flying left and right. Eventually, news came to light that Green brought up Durant’s impending free agency during the argument. When all was said and done, the Warriors opted to suspend him for Tuesday’s game without pay.

While the situation is surely tense around Golden State currently, it’s led to odds on a potential trade of Green coming to light. Interestingly, Bookmaker.eu has the Los Angeles Clippers as the favorite to land him if that happened. Just behind them is the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s a look at the full list from Bookmaker:

Where would @Money23Green land this season if he were to be traded? Clippers +200

Nets +250

Bulls +350

Kings +350

Lakers +375

Knicks +400

Mavericks +500

Trailblazers +550

Heat +600

Pistons +650

Chances Draymond Green Traded?

It’d be more than a bit surprising if Green were traded, at least at this moment. While the 28-year-old is under contract for one more season, the rumblings of Durant potentially leaving in free agency would put the Warriors in strange territory. If Durant did opt to leave town, then Green would be more likely to receive a long-term extension, as Golden State would likely want to keep their core together.

For good measure, Warriors general manager Bob Myers didn’t seem overly stressed about the situation between Green and Durant during his press conference. As ESPN’s Nick Friedell revealed, Myers stated he knows adversity is just part of the game.

Bob Myers: “We’ve had adversity before, we’ll have it again.” Myers isn’t sure if KD and Draymond have spoken yet, but he is confident that they will soon. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 14, 2018

If any rumblings of a trade eventually come to light, we’ll be sure to update.

