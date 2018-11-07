Duke vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Just one day into the 2018-19 college basketball season and we’ve already got a potential Game of the Year candidate, as No. 2 Kentucky and No. 4 Duke square off Tuesday night in the second matchup of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Preview

Mike Krzyzewski has taken the recruiting title from John Calipari, putting together the nation’s top class–per 247 Sports’ rankings–in each of the last three years and four of the last five.

Despite the smattering of one-and-done stars that Coach K has brought through Durham over the past sevearl years, though, no class has been nearly as hyped as this one.

RJ Barrett. Cam Reddish. Zion Williamson. Tre Jones.

Three recruits in the class of 2018’s Top 5 and four in the Top 15. It’s not entirely out of the question that Barrett, Reddish and Williamson–in whatever order–are the first three picks in next year’s NBA draft. It’s a ridiculous amount of incoming talent, and it makes Duke easily one of the most compelling teams in the nation this season.

“Unbelievable talent. Unbelievable team,” Calipari said of Duke. “So if you win it’s huge. It’ll give you a cushion as you go forward. If you lose, you just put it in the rearview mirror, learn from it and go on to the next game.”

Of course, while Calipari hasn’t snagged that No. 1 class in a while, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t continually brought in elite level talent–and a lot of it.

Seven of Kentucky’s players were McDonald’s All-Americans–sophomores Quade Green, Nick Richards and P.J. Washington, incoming freshmen E.J. Montgomery, Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson, and Reid Travis, the Stanford grad transfer who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest with the Cardinal last year. And that doesn’t even include other Top-40 2018 commits Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro.

There are still questions to be answered about Kentucky’s rotations and how everyone will fit with each other, but Calipari’s team is likely going to go nine-deep, and that makes them extremely dangerous.

When we look back at this game in March, it’s likely that a lot will have changed and many of the freshmen will have taken significant steps forward. So it’s important not to read too much into the end result on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, these are still easily two of the most talented teams in the nation, and this matchup stands as an important litmus test for where each side stands right now.

For what it’s worth, the Wildcats are favored by two.