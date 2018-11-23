People on Twitter Are Trolling Dwight Howard About His Gluteal Injury

Washington Wizards veteran center Dwight Howard will miss the team’s game against the Raptors tonight. He re-aggravated a lingering gluteal injury while playing against the Trail Blazers on November 18th–the same injury that kept him from playing in the first seven games of the season.

The injury is for real–a gluteal injury is just as serious as anything else–but people on Twitter haven’t been able to resist teasing the player about his “butt injury.”

The Troll Gets Trolled

Dwight Howard is one of the most fun-loving guys in the NBA and has been for years. If it were anyone else, Twitter might not have weighed in. But since it’s Dwight Howard, people couldn’t help but give the ultimate NBA troll a taste of his own medicine.

This person is getting some good laughs out of the injury:

Dwight Howard out for a butt injury still cracks me up — Nik Gerhart (@NikGerhart) November 23, 2018

And this fantasy account didn’t mince words when notifying its followers of the situation:

#Wizards Injury Alert 🚨

-Dwight Howard will be out with a sore ass again

-Jeff Green benefits most

-Markieff Morris, Thomas Bryant, Ian Mahinmi do as well — Fantasy Pipeline DFS 🏀 (@FP_NBA) November 23, 2018

A play on words. Nice:

Official, Dwight Howard is butt hurt. pic.twitter.com/DyAE4iddkD — Chris (@kataklysmos) November 23, 2018

I kind of like the nickname “Old Man Wizard”:

Dwight Howard gonna be out again because of his bruised ass. I dont know about you all but I know that @OldSnowballs can't call out because of a sore BUTT! #Oldmanwizard #Wizards #DammitDwight — Play To Win (@P2Wradio) November 23, 2018

Hey, butt troubles can affect anybody:

I don't know if this is going to fly with @aka_Reynolds, but writing "Dwight Howard (butt troubles)" in my game preview made me way happier than it should have. — Dylan Litman (@DylanLitman) November 23, 2018

I wouldn’t say it’s broke, but…:

personally i’m laughing harder at the fact that dwight howard isn’t playing because his damn Butt Broke — ryan (online) (@amenbreakfast) November 21, 2018

This Might be the Only Funny Thing About the Wizards Right Now

While there are plenty of jokes to be made about Dwight’s particular predicament, the Washington Wizards are no laughing matter right now. The team is basically in shambles and star players like John Wall and Bradley Beal might be liable to get traded as the team seeks to right the ship.

Howard has been the only player on the team caught regularly smiling lately–no surprise there, he’s a goofball–as the team has been slogging its way through a particularly dark time. They got the win on Tuesday against the Clippers, but the Eastern Conference juggernaut Raptors will be a much more difficult opponent.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:30 pm EST.

