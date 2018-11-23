People on Twitter Are Trolling Dwight Howard About His Gluteal Injury

Washington Wizards veteran center Dwight Howard will miss the team’s game against the Raptors tonight. He re-aggravated a lingering gluteal injury while playing against the Trail Blazers on November 18th–the same injury that kept him from playing in the first seven games of the season.
The injury is for real–a gluteal injury is just as serious as anything else–but people on Twitter haven’t been able to resist teasing the player about his “butt injury.”
The Troll Gets Trolled
Dwight Howard is one of the most fun-loving guys in the NBA and has been for years. If it were anyone else, Twitter might not have weighed in. But since it’s Dwight Howard, people couldn’t help but give the ultimate NBA troll a taste of his own medicine.
This Might be the Only Funny Thing About the Wizards Right Now
While there are plenty of jokes to be made about Dwight’s particular predicament, the Washington Wizards are no laughing matter right now. The team is basically in shambles and star players like John Wall and Bradley Beal might be liable to get traded as the team seeks to right the ship.
Howard has been the only player on the team caught regularly smiling lately–no surprise there, he’s a goofball–as the team has been slogging its way through a particularly dark time. They got the win on Tuesday against the Clippers, but the Eastern Conference juggernaut Raptors will be a much more difficult opponent.
The two teams will face off tonight at 7:30 pm EST.
