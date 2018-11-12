Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Has Perfect Tweet After Hurdle vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was at it again during Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. While we’ve seen Elliott show off his athleticism before, he opted to take the road less traveled by fully hurdling an Eagles defender in the open field.

Here’s a look at the moment, courtesy of the NFL:

After Elliott’s impressive play, his mom was one of the first to react on social media and provided a perfect response.

As you can see, Elliott’s mother, Dawn, was quite the athlete herself. She ran track at the University of Missouri and was a high school state champion in three sports. From the photo above, it seems impressing on the hurdles runs in the family. I can’t be 100 percent sure, but the other two photos may be of Elliott’s sisters – Alliyah and Lailah.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Superb Start to NFL Career

Heading into the Cowboys’ Week 10 game, Elliott had totaled 680 yards on 149 carries in eight games while catching 29 passes for 226 yards and four total touchdowns. He’s once again on pace to top the 1,000-yard mark, which he nearly did in 10 games last season. Through 33 career games, Elliott has averaged 4.6 yards per carry for more than 3,250 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

The Cowboys made a big move using the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Elliott when most believed selecting running backs that early wasn’t worth the risk. The 23-year-old who starred at Ohio State University has been so good it’s safe to say Dallas would have happily spent the No. 1 overall pick to make sure they landed him.

This surely won’t be the last time we see Elliott leap over a defender, as he’s done it more than a few other times in his young NFL career.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Eyeing Amari Cooper Contract Extension?

