Rockets vs Warriors: Will Gerald Green Play Against Golden State?

Gerald Green was an energetic addition to last year’s Houston Rockets team, coming off the bench to make hustle plays and hit big shots as the team made their Western Conference finals run. He has missed the team’s last two matchups against the Pacers and the Nuggets with an ankle injury, but his status for tonight’s showdown against the Warriors has been upgraded to “questionable”, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Rockets injury report: Gerald Green, Gary Clark questionable vs. Warriors https://t.co/gM5LwDcaeA — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 15, 2018

Guard Gary Clark is also listed as questionable; he sustained a hip contusion in the team’s game against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Clark has been largely thought to be the replacement for Carmelo Anthony, whose status with the team is still up in the air.

