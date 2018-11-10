Jazz Fans Booed Gordon Hayward so Much People Left Game Early

Jazz fans showed no mercy to Gordon Hayward when it came to their former star’s first game back in Utah. From the moment the Boston Celtics forward touched the floor, fans booed every time he touched the ball and cheered whenever he missed a shot. There was no love lost from the fanbase, at least on this night.

While this showing from the fans certainly caught quite a few people off guard, it led to mixed reactions. Some absolutely loved the passion from the fans while others picked it apart. In the end, the Jazz wound up getting the best of the Celtics by winning the game, so their crowd was happy with the outcome of this round against Hayward’s new team.

Let’s check out some of the top reactions on Twitter as fans and analysts argued both sides of this unique situation.

This Fan’s Booing Made People Leave

My wife and I boo'd @gordonhayward so much that the people sitting next to us left in the second quarter. — A Tribe Called Jeff (@jeffbarculture) November 10, 2018

They Boo, but Most Fans Still Love Hayward

I just witness a Jazz fan boo Gordon Hayward as he walked out on the court and then leaned over to the person next to him and said, “I still love that guy.” — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) November 10, 2018

No Grace Period for Their Former Star?

Just tuned into Utah-Boston to hear the Jazz fans boo Gordon Hayward. They really DGAF lol I thought there would be a broken leg grace period before getting a full-on roasting — Jeffrey L. Wilson (@jeffreylwilson) November 10, 2018

This Just Got Real . . . Very Quickly

How are Jazz fans gonna boo Gordon Hayward, who brought them back to relevancy? Good luck never winning anything with that franchise 😂😭 — Spencer (@Spencer_P23) November 10, 2018

This One Just Falls Under the ‘Love’ Category

I love hearing the boos when #GordonHayward touches the ball and the cheers when he misses. 😂🤣 #TakeNote — I hate BYU (@hatebyu) November 10, 2018

And This Under the ‘Hate’ Category

Hate that we boo @gordonhayward. Makes Jazz fans look silly. We should just respect the man for his contributions and move on (especially since our team is much better now) — Samuel Woodbury (@samwoodbury3) November 10, 2018

Here’s a Unique Theory

All those boos mean that they miss you @gordonhayward ……but you a Celtic now #suckstobeyoutah — BeWise (@BravoWhiskey47) November 10, 2018

This Is Fair … Probably More Fair Than How Things Played Out

I’m annoyed at Gordon Hayward but I don’t know if I’m at ‘boo every time he has the ball’ level annoyed. — Michelle Janssen (@_mjanz) November 10, 2018

One Jazz Fan Even Apologized

Pretty embarrassed to be a @utahjazz fan tonight. My apologies to @gordonhayward for the boos. You don’t deserve it. It’s ridiculous and childish. — Nate Gygi (@TheRealNRGygi) November 10, 2018

For what it’s worth, it’s hard to envision Jazz fans doing this more than one time. If they did, then it’d probably be a little concerning. Unfortunately for NBA fans hoping to get the answer to that question, we won’t find out this season as Hayward doesn’t play in Utah again during the 2018-19 season.

