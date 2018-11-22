WATCH: Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo’s Injures Leg in Gruesome Fall

Prayers up for Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo. Gruesome injury, hard to watch. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NPWgx8HnEx — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 22, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo took a nasty fall in the fourth quarter against the Warriors. Diallo appeared to have his entire leg fall under him as he landed in what looked to be a severe injury. ESPN deemed the replay too gruesome to show again after it showed the initial replay. Here’s another replay of the injury, but please be advised it is graphic.



Diallo was taken off the court in a stretcher as both teams went over to him to wish Diallo well. Players on both teams were visibly shaken after the fall. Paul George was on the court at the time, and fans may remember he suffered an injury that was also difficult to watch when he ran into the basket support.

Here’s a look at Diallo getting taken off the floor as George looks on.

Paul George, who had his own horrific injury, looks visibly shaken by Hamidou Diallo being carted off. pic.twitter.com/F2ND688EnM — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 22, 2018

Diallo was going up for a rebound and collided with a Warriors player. Diallo’s leg appeared to roll underneath his upper body as he landed on the floor. Diallo looked to be in pain immediately and crawled towards the basket support. Diallo is beginning his rookie season as the Thunder acquired the second round pick in the most recent draft.

Diallo played college basketball at Kentucky and was known for his freakish athletic ability heading into the NBA. Prior to the season, George was complimentary of the rookie guard.

“He’s getting better, he’s getting better,” George explained to the Norman Transcript. “I think Hami has a lot of myself in him. When I look at Hami, I see how I used to play and how I approached the game. Heck of a talent, he’s got that star power in him … He just has to continue to go up the learning curve.”

Diallo played under John Calipari while at Kentucky, and spoke about the best advice he ever received from Coach Cal.

“Stay ready. Everybody has a different path,” Diallo said per Saturday Down South. “You’ve just got to stay ready and make sure you always believe in and trust your work.”

Diallo had an up and down college career, but NBA teams saw his raw athletic ability as a key trait for potential success at the next level. Thunder head coach Billy Donovan has been vocal about his desire to continue to see Diallo’s defense improve. At the start of the season, Donovan broke down what he saw from Diallo’s game.

“I’m more concerned with how’s he defending, what’s his physicality on blocking out, how tenaciously is he going after the ball on the backboard, how physical is he getting over screens, is he sniffing things out before they’re taking plays to figure out what’s coming, is he in the right defensive position,” Donovan told 247 Sports. “Those are the thing he’s going to have to do over and over and over again. He’s smart enough and bright enough to where he’s absorbing a lot of that information and he’s doing a very good job of it.”