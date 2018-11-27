Legendary “Headband” Performances are Sweeping the NBA

James Harden exploded for 54 points last night in a loss against the Washington Wizards, and some fans are giving credit to the bright red headband that he included as part of his uniform.

HEADBAND HARDEN IS COOKIN' 44 points through 3 quarters 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRDOhlqoEV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2018

He’s not the only player to have a huge game this season whilst wearing his cotton head-talisman, though. In fact, it’s a bit uncanny how often these legendary headband performances are popping up. Is there something to “the headband game”? Or is it all in our heads?

Whatever sorcery these headbands do or do not possess, more and more players seem to be buying in to the trend. Even more so, fans are latching on to headband lore. To see a player uncharacteristically wearing a headband is enough to make some fans scoot expectantly close to the edge of their seat.

Don’t believe it? I’ll present the evidence and you can decide for yourself.

Kyle Kuzma

Let’s start with Kyle Kuzma. His performance this past Sunday didn’t get much airtime, and most of the legendary headband performances of late have been at the hands of the more seasoned veterans.

As a younger player, though, Kuzma seems to be watching and learning the ways of the headband. And after donning one on Sunday, he seemed to quickly reap the benefits.

He scored 21 points on 7-15 shooting, and 50% from behind the arc–he’s scored as much only two other times this season. It’s no 50-point game, but the young player could be onto something.

Joe Ingles

In what is already folklore for Utah Jazz fans (there are t-shirts), Joe Ingles got bashed in the head during a game against the Grizzlies earlier this month. He required four stitches after the game, but in the remaining four-or-so minutes of the fourth quarter he opted for the World War 1 treatment–and ended up leading the Jazz to a victory with 19 points.

Joe Ingles looks like he received first aid from a WW1 field medic. pic.twitter.com/7auO9xEUii — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) November 13, 2018

To top it all off, he hit what was essentially the game-winning three-pointer.

Since then, there’s been “Headband Joe” cosplay at almost every Jazz home game. And though he hasn’t donned a headband (or bandage) since, the legend lives on.

LeBron James

When LeBron James broke out the headband back on November 7th, the Lakers had still only won four games. As they prepared to face the Timberwolves for the second time in about a week, the appearance of#HeadbandBron didn’t bode well for the Minnesota team. You may remember the postgame interview where LeBron warned his team of the moment he loses his patience–yeah, that was after the October 29th loss against, you guessed it, the Timberwolves.

LeBron wasn’t about to lose to them again. Hence, the headband.

🎥 Led by LeBron's 24 points, four Lakers scored over 20 tonight as they defeat the Timberwolves, 114-110 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/9gnPNc5s2q — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 8, 2018

James finished with 24 points and the Lakers got the win. The entire team was jacked up, though, and three other Lakers joined LeBron in scoring more than 20 points.

Klay Thompson

Remember when Klay Thompson hit 14 threes and broke the NBA record for threes in a game? Well:

Klay Thompson beats the record of most 3s in the first half. I need to get me a headband 🤣 pic.twitter.com/coaovfYyEt — Jose Vega (@Venom_Vega) October 30, 2018

James Harden

In the most recent instance of headband-wearing excellence, James Harden scored 54 points last night. His entire stat line was a bit ridiculous:

Every win is essential for the Rockets right now as they scrape their way out of the bottom five teams in the Western Conference. And if you’re out of ideas for how to make your team win, a headband doesn’t seem like the worst idea to try.

We’ll keep an eye on any other monster headband performances as the season goes on. A few more, and the magic of the headband will be undeniable.

READ NEXT: Celtics Could Acquire Davis in Trade–If They Give up Kyrie Irving