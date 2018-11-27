Rockets Fans Call for More ‘Headband James Harden’ After Huge Game

There was a new-look James Harden on the floor for the Houston Rockets in Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player opted to wear a headband in this game, a look that very few (if any) Rockets fans have seen during his tenure with the team.

At first, the look came with mixed reactions as many fans were unsure how they felt about it. But after Harden started cooking, things turned quickly. When all was said and done, Rockets fans were onboard with the headband, largely thanks to the monster stat line he produced while wearing it.

Although the Rockets lost in 135-131 in overtime, Harden poured in 54 points on 17-32 shooting and knocked down 7-15 attempts from beyond the arc. He also added 13 assists, eight rebounds and three steals over 47 minutes.

Fans Call for More of ‘Headband Harden’

Even though Houston couldn’t walk away with the victory, the performance Harden put on was nothing short of spectacular. In turn, fans of the Rockets and the NBA, in general, were calling for ‘Headband Harden’ to become a thing.

James Harden must wear the headband the rest of the season. Those are the rules. — Ty G (@tyler_gravett_) November 27, 2018

HEADBAND JAMES HARDEN — RUNITBACK SZN (@RUNITBACKszn) November 27, 2018

James Harden zeroing in on 50 points. I'm telling you, he should rock the headband more often. #Rockets #RunAsOne — RIP RCM (7-3) (@StrictlyJohnD) November 27, 2018

Headband James Harden is deadly! — Chief (@uche_ndu_) November 27, 2018

Headband James Harden > Headband Lebron Jame, Don’t @ me https://t.co/ZLgLSEC39V — Carlos Salazar 🤘🏼 (@carlitos_0322) November 27, 2018

James Harden has to keep the headband on….. — Coach B (@BeardAndKeisha) November 27, 2018

James Harden<Headband James — Aaron (@Ab_Ar0n) November 27, 2018

Harden Brings Back the Thunder Headband Memories for Fans

James Harden aint rocked a headband since them #ThunderUp days — ikaika (@Tavis580) November 27, 2018

I think this is a first for @JHarden13 to wear the headband in a #Rockets uniform. — Disgruntled Rockets fan (@ChrisPrior13) November 27, 2018

Some Still Like Headband LeBron . . . or Ingles

I think this guy plays well in headbands 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JTxD79akzF — blapí (@RWright_3) November 27, 2018

Harden’s Encore to MVP Season

Although the Rockets have struggled to get the ball rolling this season, dropping to 9-10 on the season with their recent loss, Harden’s play hasn’t been the reason why. The 29-year-old is again playing at a dominant level, posting averages of 31.5 points, 8.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, Chris Paul has now missed four games this season and the Rockets are 0-4 in those spots. Even beyond that, the failed Carmelo Anthony experiment has left the team without the type of depth we saw from them last season. Houston may need to add one or two more role players to return to the form which made them NBA title contenders.

