Ennis vs Serrano Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

Highly touted welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis makes his anticipated return to the ring on Friday night when he takes on Raymond Serrano in the main event inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The televised part of the card will be on Showtime and starts at 9:35 p.m. ET. Ennis vs. Serrano is third on the broadcast, following Kenneth Sims Jr. vs Samuel Teah and Arnold Khegai vs Jorge Diaz.

Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the televised fights on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Quickly rising the welterweight ranks, the 21-year-old Ennis made his first televised fight in July when he took on Armando Alvarez in the main event of another ShoBox: The New Generation card.

It was his biggest fight to date, but the result was just more of the same of what were accustomed to seeing from him. He completely dominated the short fight, ultimately knocking Alvarez down four times in the third round before securing the TKO win against the formerly undefeated opponent. The win moved Ennis to 21-0-0, with 19 of those victories coming via knockout.

Serrano is another opponent who figures to offer little resistance against Ennis. The 29-year-old is 24-5-0 with a loss against Malik Hawkins and a no-contest against Gerome Quigley Jr in his last two fights.

“Serrano is just another opponent on my way to my ultimate goal, a world championship,” said Ennis. “I am focused and I’m just going to keep working hard until I am able to accomplish that main goal. I can’t wait to display my talent once again on ShoBox.”

Ennis is one of the most compelling young prospects in the sport, but he’s still probably a few fights away from getting a shot at a world title. Still, if he keeps running through opponents in such dominant fashion, he’s going to force his way into the title picture–even in a crowded welterweight division.

Before all that, though, he needs to take care of business against a veteran opponent on Friday night.

“I am excited – this is Philly vs Philly,” said Serrano. “We are two of the best welterweights going at it. I believe my experience with my new trainer Shadeed Saluki will help me in this fight and I do not think (Ennis) has been in the ring with anyone like me. I am excited to be on ShoBox because the world will see my talents. With a win, this will lead me to even bigger fights.”