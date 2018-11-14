Will Jimmy Butler Break Markelle Fultz?

One of the most fascinating things about the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade–besides, well, all of it–is how the addition of the contentious former Timberwolves player will affect the 76ers’ young and unique core. Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, especially, are notorious for being unable and unwilling to shoot the ball–and Butler is notorious for never letting teammates off the hook.
Fultz, specifically has been catching flak for moments like this, where he seemingly forgets how to shoot at all:
The young player’s confidence seems to be at an all-time low–he’s not enjoying himself, he’s barely functioning on the court, and he’s embroiled in off-the-court drama related to it all.
That being said, Fultz is somehow still somewhat effective for the Sixers even without a shot or confidence. He’s averaging 9 points per game, which isn’t negligible, and he still has a good ability to drive and dish. But will that be enough for Jimmy Butler?
The Internet has Exploded with Butler/Fultz Memes
There has been an abundance of memes poking fun at how Butler, who is notorious for bullying young teammates, might potentially annoy Ben Simmons and straight-up break struggling 76ers guard Markelle Fultz for not being able to shoot the ball.
As stories of in-practice blowups have been commonplace, it’s not hard to imagine a response like this from Fultz after a few with Butler:
And Butler is likely to want to whip a few people into shape after encountering the unique personalities that make up the core of the franchise:
But maybe, just maybe, a little push from Butler is all Fultz needs to start shooting like this:
More likely, though, it’ll go something like this:
Markelle Fultz should be in all of our prayers:
No Trouble Yet
In his press conference yesterday, Butler called Fultz “a talented young player” and had nothing bad to say.
So far so good, right? Well, the team plays their first game with Butler in the mix tonight. So I guess we’ll see.
READ NEXT: Westbrook Injury Update: Will Westbrook Play Against the Knicks?
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook