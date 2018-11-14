Will Jimmy Butler Break Markelle Fultz?

One of the most fascinating things about the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade–besides, well, all of it–is how the addition of the contentious former Timberwolves player will affect the 76ers’ young and unique core. Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, especially, are notorious for being unable and unwilling to shoot the ball–and Butler is notorious for never letting teammates off the hook.

Fultz, specifically has been catching flak for moments like this, where he seemingly forgets how to shoot at all:

.@stephenasmith would trade last year's No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz if he were the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/MuVXfpqffg — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2018

The young player’s confidence seems to be at an all-time low–he’s not enjoying himself, he’s barely functioning on the court, and he’s embroiled in off-the-court drama related to it all.

That being said, Fultz is somehow still somewhat effective for the Sixers even without a shot or confidence. He’s averaging 9 points per game, which isn’t negligible, and he still has a good ability to drive and dish. But will that be enough for Jimmy Butler?

The Internet has Exploded with Butler/Fultz Memes

There has been an abundance of memes poking fun at how Butler, who is notorious for bullying young teammates, might potentially annoy Ben Simmons and straight-up break struggling 76ers guard Markelle Fultz for not being able to shoot the ball.

As stories of in-practice blowups have been commonplace, it’s not hard to imagine a response like this from Fultz after a few with Butler:

Markelle Fultz after one practice with Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/pgpZYFZcyW — Skippa DeFilippo (@jawnbrown) November 10, 2018

And Butler is likely to want to whip a few people into shape after encountering the unique personalities that make up the core of the franchise:

When Jimmy Butler walks into his first Sixers practice and sees Embiid watching anime, Simmons DMing Instagram models and Fultz crying in a corner pic.twitter.com/aZFv49fXVz — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) November 10, 2018

But maybe, just maybe, a little push from Butler is all Fultz needs to start shooting like this:

Markelle Fultz after getting yelled at by Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/9YsTIyuQ9Q — Charkelle (@SnowmanEmbiid) November 10, 2018

More likely, though, it’ll go something like this:

Markelle Fultz realizing he got to deal with Jimmy Butler everytime he airball a three… pic.twitter.com/p2auz8lB5J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 10, 2018

Markelle Fultz should be in all of our prayers:

Y’all pray for Markelle Fultz… Jimmy Butler is going to tear this boy to shreds 😂 pic.twitter.com/mkZ4fNJjNc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 13, 2018

No Trouble Yet

In his press conference yesterday, Butler called Fultz “a talented young player” and had nothing bad to say.

So far so good, right? Well, the team plays their first game with Butler in the mix tonight. So I guess we’ll see.

